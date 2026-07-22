Kalshi launches Midterms Hub with live US midterm election forecasts and prediction market odds

Prediction market company Kalshi has launched a new online platform called the Midterms Hub to help people follow the upcoming US midterm elections, the company said on Wednesday. The new hub brings all important election updates together in one place. Kalshi launches Midterms Hub with live election forecasts (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The platform covers major Senate, House of Representatives and Governor races across the United States. Users can see live prediction market odds that show which candidates traders think are more likely to win. It also includes polling data, campaign fundraising numbers, past election results, political news and expert analysis in one easy-to-use platform.

How Kalshi prediction market works Kalshi said its prediction prices are based on people who are willing to bet real money on election results, instead of only answering opinion polls, according to Reuters. The company said this gives people a different way to understand elections and does not depend only on traditional polls.

Kalshi CEO and co-founder Tarek Mansour said prediction markets are not driven by politics or party support, according to a company statement. He said people are putting their own money behind what they believe will happen, which can give a clearer picture of election results. Mansour added that the new Midterms Hub is designed to give people this kind of information.

What midterms hub shows Kalshi believes prediction markets can sometimes give a better idea of election results than opinion polls because people are risking real money on what they think will happen. In these markets, people buy and sell contracts based on the results of future events, including elections and sports. These markets have become much more popular since the 2024 US presidential election.

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Kalshi was able to expand into election forecasting after a US court ruling in 2024 allowed betting on federal election results. According to Reuters, the new Midterms Hub is made for many kinds of users, including voters, journalists, political campaigns, policymakers and researchers who want to follow election forecasts.

The platform includes polling averages from VoteHub along with fundraising information from the Federal Election Commission. It also displays historical election results to help users compare current races with previous elections.

Election data and live odds Campaign news and political analysis are included so users can follow the latest developments in each race. According to an NBC News analysis cited by The Hill, users on Kalshi and rival prediction market Polymarket have already traded nearly $200 million on upcoming US midterm election results.

Despite their growing popularity, prediction markets continue to face criticism and legal questions in some states. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission warned that residents who bet on elections they vote in could be breaking state law. The commission also warned that such activity could lead to their ballots being disqualified, as quoted by The Hill.

Wisconsin warning on election betting The commission said growing prediction markets and online gambling platforms have made it necessary to remind voters about the rule. Kalshi strongly disagreed with Wisconsin's warning. Kalshi's Head of Enforcement and Legal Counsel, Robert DeNault, said on X that threatening voters for taking part in legal trading is unconstitutional and illegal. DeNault said the Wisconsin Elections Commission should withdraw its guidance before courts force it to do so.

Reuters noted that while prediction markets provide real-time expectations from traders, critics argue prices may sometimes be affected by speculation or possible insider information. Kalshi is also holding a launch event in Washington, D.C., featuring political strategists and a live demonstration of the new Midterms Hub.