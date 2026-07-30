Patrick Clancy net worth: Microsoft salary, earnings in focus amid Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Lindsay Clancy, has returned to the public spotlight after taking the witness stand in her Massachusetts murder trial. Lindsay Clancy is charged with killing the couple's three children in January 2023. Patrick Clancy works as a Business Applications Sales Executive at Microsoft, where he focuses on enterprise software solutions. (David L. Ryan/Pool via REUTERS)

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with her legal team arguing she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time. Prosecutors contend the killings were deliberate.

Patrick Clancy was the prosecution's first witness and gave emotional testimony describing the family's final days together.

Amid the murder trial, Patrick Clancy's professional career and net worth have come into focus. Although he has never publicly disclosed his finances, his long career in enterprise technology sales provides clues about his likely earnings.

Also read: When did Patrick Clancy divorce Lindsay Clancy? Re-marriage timeline with Rachel Danis explored

Patrick Clancy's Microsoft career Patrick Clancy works as a Business Applications Sales Executive at Microsoft, where he focuses on enterprise software solutions. This includes Microsoft Business Applications, Dynamics ERP and CRM, Power Platform, hyperautomation, and artificial intelligence, according to his professional profile.

Before joining Microsoft, Clancy held senior sales and leadership roles at several software companies, like Softomotive, Automation Anywhere, Pegasystems, and Black Box. According to his Mesh profile, throughout his career he has specialized in helping large organizations adopt business automation and digital transformation technologies.

His profile states that he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Salve Regina University after attending Boston College High School.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Full medication timeline emerges as ex-husband Patrick Clancy testifies in 2023 killings

Patrick Clancy's estimated net worth and salary Patrick Clancy has not revealed his salary or net worth publicly. No verified financial disclosures or official estimates are available.

However, industry compensation data provides a benchmark. According to Glassdoor, Microsoft Sales Executives in the United States report an estimated total annual compensation ranging from $258,000 to $481,000, with a median of approximately $344,000.

That figure includes base salary, bonuses, stock awards, and commissions. Base pay has a reported median of $137,000, and stock compensation, bonuses, and commissions make up a significant portion of total earnings.

Glassdoor submissions from employees show annual total compensation ranging from about $282,000 for experienced employees in Redmond to more than $412,000 in Boston.

Given Clancy's extensive experience across Microsoft and other enterprise software firms, he likely earns within the upper range of Microsoft's enterprise sales compensation. However, any calculation of his personal net worth would be speculative and cannot be independently verified by HT.com.