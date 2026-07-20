No Social Security SSI payment in August 2026? Here's why millions won't get a check

There will be no Supplemental Security Income payment in August 2026, but beneficiaries are not losing any money. This is because of a payment schedule change, according to the Social Security Administration. The change affects only SSI payments, not regular Social Security retirement benefits. No SSI payment will arrive in August 2026 because of a Social Security schedule change. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SSI is a federal benefit for low-income seniors and people with disabilities or blindness. SSI payments are usually sent on the first day of every month. However, August 1, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so the Social Security Administration cannot send payments that day. The Social Security Administration does not issue payments on weekends or federal holidays. Because of this rule, the August SSI payment will be sent early on Friday, July 31, instead of August 1, according to The Sun.

Two SSI payments in July This means SSI recipients will receive two payments in July—one on July 1 and another on July 31. Since the August payment is sent early, there will be no separate SSI payment during the month of August, according to AL.com. The missing August payment does not mean beneficiaries are losing a month's benefit. It is simply arriving one day earlier because of the calendar. Around 7 million SSI recipients are expected to be affected by this schedule change.

Also read: Social Security at 62 or 70? Here's which age could get you more money

SSI payment amounts Although the payment is only moved by one day, it could make monthly budgeting more difficult for many families because there will be no deposit in August. For 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is up to $994 for an eligible individual and up to $1,491 for an eligible couple, according to The Sun. The payment schedule will return to normal in September because September 1 falls on a Tuesday, which is a regular business day.

The Social Security Administration has several similar calendar-related payment changes later in the year. Because November 1, 2026 falls on a Sunday, the November SSI payment will be sent early on October 30, according to AL.com. SSI recipients will also receive payments on December 1 and again on December 31 because January 1, 2027 is a federal holiday.

Social Security payment dates The payment schedule for regular Social Security retirement benefits is not changing. People whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of the month receive Social Security on the second Wednesday of each month. People born between the 11th and 20th receive their payment on the third Wednesday of the month. People born between the 21st and 31st receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For July 2026, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th received their Social Security payment on July 8.

Those born between the 11th and 20th received their payment on July 15. People born between the 21st and 31st will receive their payment on July 22. People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997, or those who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a different payment schedule. Their Social Security payment is usually sent on the 3rd of the month, while SSI is paid on the 1st (or earlier if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday).