Who is Kristen Holmes? CNN Senior White House Correspondent clashes with Trump during Oval Office exchange
Kristen Holmes drew criticism from President Donald Trump and the White House after her questions during an Oval Office event.
CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes has found herself at the center of a political storm after a tense exchange with President Donald Trump during an Oval Office event. During the heated exchange, Holmes questioned Trump about comments made by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff regarding presidential aide Natalie Harp.
Trump dismissed Ossoff as a “Pee-wee Herman lookalike.” The president then turned his criticism towards Holmes. “Quiet, quiet, You're very disrespectful,” the president said. He later called her “fake news” and a “fake reporter.”
The White House's Rapid Response account also attacked Holmes on X, accusing her of taking “a cheap shot” during an event celebrating a young hero.
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Also read: Trump, White House blast reporter Kristen Holmes over Jon Ossoff question; CNN condemns ‘personal attacks’
Who is Kristen Holmes?
Holmes is CNN's Senior White House Correspondent based in Washington, D.C. She has covered Donald Trump extensively, including his presidential campaigns, White House activities, and Republican politics. She was promoted to Senior White House Correspondent in January 2025 after years covering the administration and national politics.
Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2009. She later completed a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism and Documentary Filmmaking at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in 2012.
According to her LinkedIn, Holmes joined CNN in 2012 as an associate producer for Piers Morgan Tonight. Over the next decade, she served as a producer, White House producer, CNN Newsource correspondent, and national correspondent before assuming her current role.
Her reporting has included the White House, Capitol Hill, federal agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare policy, and Republican presidential campaigns.
Holmes also worked as a weekend reporter for NewsChannel 8 in the Washington area before she started her journey at CNN. She also worked as a production assistant on a PBS Frontline documentary produced by Mead Street Films. Earlier in her career, she was a Teach For America corps member and taught third- and fifth-grade students in Chicago for two years.
Her years covering Trump have made her one of CNN's most recognizable political correspondents. She has reported from campaign trails, the White House, and key political events throughout multiple election cycles.
Also read: Who is Jon Ossoff's wife? 5 things to know about Dr. Alisha Kramer
Exchange revives debate on Trump's treatment of reporters
Monday's confrontation is the latest in a series of public clashes between Trump and journalists. The president has previously criticized reporters from outlets including The New York Times and Bloomberg News during press interactions.
CNN backed Holmes after the exchange went viral, writing, “Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press.”
“We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” the statement read.
During another heated exchange with a Bloomberg reporter, Catherine Lucey, Trump called her a “piggy” when she asked him a question about the Epstein Files.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More