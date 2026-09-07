Beijing to Inject Billions Into Banks, Insurers to Boost Growth

China is bolstering its biggest banks and insurers with a massive capital injection to strengthen the financial sector and shore up economic growth. China’s growth momentum is sputtering, with robust exports failing to offset the drag from tepid domestic demand.

Eight of China’s biggest financial institutions, including major commercial and policy banks, said over the weekend that they are seeking 360 billion yuan, equivalent to $53.64 billion, in fresh capital. The finance ministry is providing the bulk of the funding through the issuance of special treasury bonds.

This marks the second round of capital infusion in less than two years and comes as China’s growth momentum is sputtering, with robust exports failing to offset the drag from tepid domestic demand. Despite rising calls for more stimulus, Beijing has held off on additional monetary easing, choosing instead to focus on accelerating the allocation of fiscal funds.

While China’s major state lenders are generally well-capitalized, Beijing’s drive to spur growth through cheap credit is eating into their profits. The fresh cash injection could help ease that squeeze on margins, bolster safety nets against bad loans and encourage increased lending.

Agricultural Bank of China plans to raise up to 160 billion yuan, while Industrial & Commercial Bank of China intends to raise up to 100 billion yuan, to shore up core Tier 1 capital, according to stock exchange filings on Sunday.

The finance ministry is stepping up as the largest investor, covering 130 billion yuan for AgBank and 70 billion yuan for ICBC, alongside major investments from state-run China National Tobacco Corp.

In addition to the commercial banks, the finance ministry will fully fund an up to 15 billion yuan share placement for People’s Insurance Company of China. The ministry’s support package also includes 35 billion yuan for China Life Insurance, 30 billion yuan for Export-Import Bank of China, and 10 billion yuan for China Export & Credit Insurance Corp., alongside smaller injections for China Taiping Insurance and China Reinsurance.

In total, the ministry will issue 300 billion yuan of special government bonds to fund its capital injection plans, the ministry said Sunday.

Replenishing the core Tier 1 capital of these eight institutions will strengthen their operational stability, risk resilience and capacity to support the real economy, the ministry said. For publicly traded state financial firms, shoring up these capital buffers will also help create greater value and deliver steady, long-term returns for investors, it added.

September’s move, first unveiled during the annual parliamentary meeting in March, extends a funding mechanism that supported other large state lenders last year.

In 2025, the finance ministry injected 520 billion yuan into four of China’s largest state banks—Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank of China.

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