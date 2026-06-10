When will Karmelo Anthony be sentenced? Charges and possible prison term in Austin Metcalf murder case

Karmelo Anthony, 19, has been found guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, according to ABC News. The verdict brings the case into its next phase, where sentencing will determine how long he may spend in prison. Courtroom sketch by Pat Lopez shows Karmelo Anthony at the defense table, with the jury on the left and the judge on the right during his murder trial in McKinney, Texas, June 4, 2026. (Pat Lopez via AP)

Anthony was indicted on first-degree murder charges over the April 2, 2025 stabbing at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a track and field championship.

Prosecutors described the killing as “senseless” and “plain and simple murder,” while the defense argued Anthony acted in self-defense after an altercation under a school tent in the stadium bleachers.

Jurors heard several days of testimony before reaching a verdict within hours of deliberation, WFAA reported. Anthony did not take the stand during the trial.

When will Karmelo Anthony be sentenced? As of now, a sentencing date has not been publicly announced, according to ABC News and WFAA.

Following the guilty verdict, the case moves into the sentencing phase, where jurors will decide the punishment.

Under Texas law, first-degree murder carries a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison, depending on how the charge is ultimately applied and what the jury decides.

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WFAA reported that jurors were also allowed to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. That option may factor into how sentencing is ultimately determined.

What led to the conviction The incident began when Metcalf confronted Anthony under a team tent during a rainy track meet, telling him to leave. Witness accounts varied, with some describing a shove during the argument and others calling it a smaller push.

Several students testified that Anthony had been asked to leave multiple times before the confrontation escalated. A coach who later spoke to Anthony testified that he said, “He put his hands on me. I stabbed him,” according to WFAA.

Also Read: Karmelo Anthony trial: Austin Metcalf's killer's final move that could make his self-defense claim hard to win

A pocket knife was recovered at the scene, and medical testimony confirmed Metcalf died after a stab wound to the chest.

The court will now proceed toward sentencing, where jurors will decide the final punishment within the statutory range. Until a date is set, Anthony remains convicted but not yet sentenced. The case remains under a gag order, and further proceedings are expected to clarify sentencing timelines in the coming weeks, ABC News reported.