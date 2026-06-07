Witness testimony in Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial revealed Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before his death. The trial was underway until Texas prosecutors rested their case Saturday, June 6. Karmelo Anthony trial: Witnesses reveal Austin Metcalf’s heartbreaking last words before death (x/AMetcal)

Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf to death in self-defense.

A Memorial High School student-athlete testified Saturday that students repeatedly asked Anthony to leave the team tent, and that Anthony allegedly challenged students to fight. Metcalf refused to fight, the student said, telling him he was not going to fight at a track meet.

Moments later, the student heard Metcalf yell that he had been stabbed. Students then fled the area.

A second witness, a 16-year-old Memorial High School student from the class of 2027, told the court that Metcalf’s final words, which he uttered immediately after being attacked, were, “He f------ stabbed me."

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A recently graduated 18-year-old from Memorial High School broke down in tears while recounting how he heard Metcalf "screaming for help” after being stabbed. The witness said that he initially fled the scene but later returned to assist. He then saw coaches, trainers and students rushing to help Metcalf while others held back Austin's twin brother, Hunter.

During an earlier testimony, another student recalled Metcalf saying, "Oh my God," as the reality of the stabbing set in.

Austin Metcalf’s murder Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

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The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.

If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.