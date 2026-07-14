A GoFundMe has been started after the death of Arianna Bailey Jones, 21, a Glendale, Arizona woman, who was allegedly murdered by a man she met on social media. Dominic Scot-Glen Rodolico, 24, is accused of murdering Jones, who was reported missing by her family earlier this month. Arianna Bailey Jones GoFundMe: Murdered Glendale woman's family going through ‘unimaginable pain of losing a daughter’ (Glendale Police Department - Arizona/Facebook)

Sophia Angelica Sardinas, Jones’ mother, wrote on Facebook before Jones was found dead that her daughter was “taken from her apartment” and that she was “forcefully” taken away.

Arianna Bailey Jones GoFundMe The GoFundMe says Jones’ life “was taken far too soon through a tragic act of violence.”

“No family should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain of losing a daughter in such a heartbreaking way. As Arianna's loved ones grieve this tremendous loss, they are also faced with the unexpected financial burden of planning her funeral and memorial services,” it reads.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for your kindness and support to help give Arianna the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves. In addition to covering funeral expenses, we are hoping to raise funds to help support the future of Arianna's precious 2-year-old son, who now faces life without his mother. While nothing can replace the love, guidance, and comfort Arianna would have given him, your generosity can help provide him with a foundation as he begins this difficult journey,” it adds.

Also Read | What happened to Arianna Bailey Jones? Arizona woman found dead after disappearing, mom says she was ‘forcefully’ taken

The fundraiser adds that the donations will help Jones get the farewell she deserves and help “provide hope for the little boy she loved so deeply.”

The murder of Arianna Bailey Jones A relative called police on July 7 to report that Jones had not been heard from for two days. When police checked Jones’ apartment, they found a dog in a kennel with no food or water, seemingly alone for days.

Jones’ mother said on Facebook that she demanded a Turquoise Alert be issued for her daughter. However, before that could be done, Jones was found dead.

Rodolico and Jones met on social media and met in person for the first time on the day she disappeared, according to Glendale police. Detectives believe he planned the crime, because earlier in the day, the suspect had visited the same spot where Jones was later found, to buy supplies used to bury her body, AZ Family reported. The motive is unclear.

Rodolico told detectives that when he was with Jones, they were “jumped” by two unknown men who stabbed her. He claimed that he managed to escape.

Investigators reportedly found enough evidence linking Rodolico to the crime. He was arrested, is in custody, and was booked for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police arrived at a remote desert area near Lake Pleasant, where Jones’ phone had last pinged. Cadaver dogs found human remains in a shallow grave in the area on July 11.

Positive identification has yet to be confirmed. However, cops believe the remains belong to Jones. No cause of death has been revealed.