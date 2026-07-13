What happened to Arianna Bailey Jones? Arizona woman found dead after disappearing, mom says she was ‘forcefully’ taken

Arianna Bailey Jones, a 21-year-old woman who had been missing since July 5 in Arizona, has been found dead, her mother confirmed on Facebook. While the Glendale Police Department in Arizona have provided limited information about her disappearance, her mother has indicated that she disappeared under concerning circumstances. What happened to Arianna Jones? Arizona woman found dead after disappearing (Glendale Police Department - Arizona/Facebook) “Please help GPD locate Arianna Bailey Jones. She is a 21-year-old Hispanic female who is 5'2" and 180 LB. Arianna was last contacted by her family on the 5th of July 2026, at approximately 5:30 pm. If you have any information, please call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000 or you can send us a tip at 480-witness,” Glendale Police Department - Arizona wrote on Facebook before her body was found. Mother announces death Sophia Angelica Sardinas, Jones’ mother, wrote on Facebook, “They just called me. They found my baby’s body. Oh GOD please give me the strength I can’t even breath rn but I figured I owed everyone that helped look for her this much”.

Faith Cheltenham, a Facebook user who has been speaking out about the case, has in a post that Jones’ mother had requested Governor Katie Hobbs to issue a Turquoise Alert for her daughter, before before that could be done, Jones was found dead. “Arianna Bailey Jones has me begging families: don’t wait on post approval online, post offline! Alert your own community—they’ll often mobilize faster. Arianna’s mom asked Governor Katie Hobbs for a #TurquoiseAlert. Before one came, she was notified her daughter had died. We need faster responses for women of color. Save this Rapid Response flyer and share it when the next urgent case appears,” Cheltenham wrote.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, “A Turquoise Alert program establishes a notification system that provides immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following the report of a missing endangered person, including tribal members, who is under the age of 65 and specific activation criteria are met. The goal of the Turquoise Alert is to locate the missing endangered person through efficient information dissemination and communication that results in the safe and expedient recovery.” Also Read | Skyler Conville update: 13-year-old missing from Apache Junction found safe; man in custody Cheltenham wrote in another post, reposting Jones’ mother’s announcement, “Arianna Bailey Jones, woman of color, #FoundDeadInAmerica. My prayers to her mom kids and community. Til the next one? Or maybe I’m making a map to hunt the super predators among us and about to go full Dark Phoenix. You politic while this crisis unfolds of violence against women? Expect me. It’s time America knew just whose in charge of this country cause it’s not Donald J. Trump nor Barack Obama, it’s criminals. We gotta talk about the disposability of women, and now. My thanks to Glendale PD here for actually being on this and actually finding her. Still looking for Ella Goodie. Still looking for Daniel Robison too.”

What happened to Arianna Bailey Jones? Sardinas demanded on Facebook several times that a Turquoise Alert be issued, but it never was. She also alleged that her daughter was “taken from her apartment” and that she was “forcefully” taken away. “Help me find my daughter Arianna. She was taken from her apt on Sunday. I last spoke to her Saturday. July 4th at 5:43pm she told me she was on the toilet with diarrhea because she ate something bad. She said she had missed a yacht party that was Friday July 3rd at Lake Pleasant because she didn’t buy the tickets or registrar in time. According to a girl she knows and I’ve met once, she was going to meet up with at the yacht party… Arianna didn’t attend the party but had already told this girl she wasn’t going to make it Friday, July 3rd because she didn’t purchase the tickets in time. My daughter was at home and was expecting her son back Sunday night because I was bringing him back to her. My daughter also never turns off her phone. Not long periods of time,” Sardinas wrote in a previous Facebook post. Also Read | Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island “My daughter’s phone was pinged in the 5 mile radius of Lake Pleasant from the a Verizon tower on Sunday, July 5th. They’re working on gathering exact location of the phone when it pinged because that was the last time it was turned on. Her phone hasn’t been on since and she hasn’t come back to her apt. It’s also important to note that she left her apt keys on her kitchen counter. She either wasn’t expecting to leave the complex or someone came in & forcefully took her out. She’s nowhere to be heard of or seen and she would never leave behind her 2 year old son. Someone took my baby and whatever they’re doing they’re not letting her come home,” she added.

In another post, Sardinas said that she does not understand why the Glendale Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit was working with several other agencies to find her daughter. “All ER hospitals, urgent cares and Police Agencies and Jails have been notified but they don’t have anything back from any off these hospitals or agencies having her and that’s across Arizona State. Since I made the missing persons report on Tuesday and they had over 100 different law enforcement personal from officers to sergeant’s to detectives and forensics in and out of her apt from 2am-4pm and I wasn’t allowed to leave until 10am and had to give a dna double mouth swab sample as well as profile picture of my face and body and bottom of my shoes because I entered her apt before they got the missing persons report. I was told that her cell phone pinged from Sunday in a 5 mile radius from Lake Pleasant. Since then they’ve had Peoria Aerial covering from above and Peoria PD covering the ground where her ping came from with no luck. I was told that the clock is ticking on a lot of different aspects so they’re doing everything they can to try to get her home to us,” she wrote.