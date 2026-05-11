Austin Metcalf murder: Full list of strict rules imposed by judge at Karmelo Anthony's upcoming trial

A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct ahead of the trial of Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding. Austin Metcalf (R) murder: Full list of strict rules imposed by judge at Karmelo Anthony's (L) trial (Frisco Police Department, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook )

The trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Read More | Austin Metcalf murder: When will Karmelo Anthony's trial begin? What to know as media access, security rules tightened

If convicted, he could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

Anthony is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Read More | ‘Justice For Karmelo’ GoFundMe claims Austin Metcalf suspect is a ‘well mannered man’

Full list of rules imposed by the judge Roach, in his address, cited Sheppard v. Maxwell and found that restrictions are necessary to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial, juror privacy, and courtroom security. The order laid down various conditions. The rules imposed by the judge are as follows: