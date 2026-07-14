Mojtaba is ‘90% gone’: Trump's big claim as US intensifies Iran strikes amid failed peace hopes

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's top military leadership has been eliminated, asserting that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "90% gone". Donald Trump said that US will continue the blockade of Iran ports while Iranian army spokesperson has said that they do not consider the war has come to an end despite an exisiting ceasefire.

The remarks came as Washington and Tehran exchanged fresh strikes over the weekend and the US announced plans to reinstate an "Iranian blockade" in the Strait of Hormuz, drawing a sharp response from Iran.

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‘It’s all gone': Trump Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump said recent coordinated US-Israeli military strikes had completely dismantled Iran's military capabilities.

"They have no navy. They have no air force. It's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed," Trump said during the broadcast.

The US President also claimed that Iran's senior military leadership had been wiped out during the campaign.

"Their best leaders have been killed. They're gone. Khomeini is gone," Trump stated, in an apparent reference to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in late February during the initial wave of US-Israeli aerial bombardment against Iran.

Trump further alleged that Mojtaba Khamenei, who has long been viewed as the frontrunner to succeed his late father, had also been almost finished. “The son is 90% gone,” Trump can be heard saying in a viral clip.