Karmelo Anthony verdict update: Austin Metcalf stabber found guilty of murder; sentencing details

The jury in the Karmelo Anthony case has reached a verdict in the trial over the stabbing of Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was found guilty of murder as per reports.

Karmelo Anthony was reportedly found guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf. (X/@Viper_Tattoo_)

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The case was heard by a 12-person jury in Collin County and presided over by Judge John Roach Jr. Anthony has been charged with murder for the April 2, 2025 death of the 17-year-old Metcalf at the stadium in the suburb of Frisco.

The jury was to announce the final verdict at 2:05pm CDT or 3:05pm ET, but CBS News and Fox News reported that the jury had reached a verdict.

Karmelo Anthony trial: What happened

The arguments in the Karmelo Anthony trial saw Collin County District Attorney Bill Wirskye state that he'd provoked the confrontation. Anthony was accused of provoking the confrontation, bringing a hidden knife to the track meet, and launching an unjustified ‘sneak attack’ on the unarmed victim.

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{{^usCountry}} “You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove,” jurors were reportedly told. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove,” jurors were reportedly told. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Anthony had acted out of a ‘split second of fear and chaos’, after he was confronted and pushed by Metcalf, who was much larger. He maintained that the stabbing was an act of self defense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Anthony had acted out of a ‘split second of fear and chaos’, after he was confronted and pushed by Metcalf, who was much larger. He maintained that the stabbing was an act of self defense. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anthony and Metcalf attended different schools. Many students testified that Metcalf, after ordering Anthony to leave his team's tent, scoffed before the accused pulled a knife out of the bag. One witness recalled saying “You don’t have anything in that backpack. It’s Frisco.” Others competing in the meet testified that when Metcalf told Anthony that he needed to move, the latter reached into his bag and said “Touch me and see what happens,” as per a police report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony and Metcalf attended different schools. Many students testified that Metcalf, after ordering Anthony to leave his team's tent, scoffed before the accused pulled a knife out of the bag. One witness recalled saying “You don’t have anything in that backpack. It’s Frisco.” Others competing in the meet testified that when Metcalf told Anthony that he needed to move, the latter reached into his bag and said “Touch me and see what happens,” as per a police report. {{/usCountry}}

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One witness told jurors that Anthony was ‘distraught’ after the stabbing.

Jurors were allowed to consider charges of murder or manslaughter. Anthony can get a maximum sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison since he has been convicted of murder. If convicted of manslaughter it would have been a two to 20 years in prison sentence.

What next for Karmelo Anthony? Prison details

Anthony is likely to be escorted to chambers and then to jail as per the Fox News report on his verdict. While it is not known which jail Anthony will go to, it will be one operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). He was being held at the Collin County Jail in McKinney during his trial.

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Anthony will first go to a TDCJ operated intake and diagnostic center from the local county jail, before he's sent to prison.

Parents of both Metcalf and Anthony had said they were good students and had plans to go to college.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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