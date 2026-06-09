Karmelo Anthony trial: Austin Metcalf's killer's final move that could make his self-defense claim hard to win

Karmelo Anthony’s defense team rested Monday, June 8, but the teen did not take the stand. This made his self-defense claim much harder to win, according to a veteran Texas attorney. Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Nineteen-year-old Anthony’s decision not to take the stand risks the jury not even being allowed to consider self-defense when deliberating, as his lawyers never outright acknowledged that he stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death. This acknowledgment is often a key component of self-defense trials in Texas, defense lawyer Jeremy Rosenthal, who is based in Collin County, where the trial is taking place, explained.

“To get a self defense charge you have what is called a ‘burden of production.’ You have to show through your own evidence that you do not contest the conduct,” said Rosenthal, according to the New York Post.

‘The closing argument will tell us if there is a bigger strategy’ The move might as well be a gambit to convince the jury to hand Anthony a lesser manslaughter charge in lieu of first-degree murder. The defense can now request that the jurors be allowed to consider manslaughter before closing statements begin on Tuesday, June 9.

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“Those negotiations are probably happening right now,” Rosenthal said.

“Not having Mr. Anthony testify potentially narrows some pathways to acquittal. The right to testify or not is exclusively the defendant’s. The closing argument will tell us if there is a bigger strategy here and exactly what that is,” he added.

However, another lawyer noted that the arguments for allowing the jury to downgrade to manslaughter seem stronger than for a total acquittal on first-degree murder based on self defense.

“I’ve always thought this was a bit of an uphill battle for the defense simply because a knife was introduced into the conflict so quickly,” said Steve Bassett, a Texas-based defense attorney of more than 30 years.

“I never read about any testimony that indicated the conflict was particularly intense before the stabbing,” he added.

The prosecution, meanwhile, also had its work cut out proving first degree murder.

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“It doesn’t sound like [Anthony] went there wanting to kill somebody that day. It was an aggressive, reckless act combined with really bad luck,” said Rosenthal.

Body camera footage reportedly showed Anthony tearfully telling the arresting officer that “he put his hands on me” and asked “is he ok?” However, Metcalf’s teammates said that Anthony put his hand in his backpack, clutching the knife, even before Metcalf made any contact, saying “touch me and find out.”

“When you say ‘touch me and find out,’ you could take that to mean, ‘I will kill you,’” Rosenthal explained.

A verdict could be handed down as early as Wednesday evening, June 10, thanks to 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr., Rosenthal said. Roach has reportedly extended courthouse hours and even held proceedings on Saturday. He once blasted the prosecution team for showing up two minutes late from a recess.

“Roach is very efficient. He will eat jail food with the inmates over lunch to see how it tastes. He will wear an ankle monitor to see how it hurts,” Rosenthal said.

Roach reportedly once saw a defendant out violating his probation and apprehended him himself. He held the man until police arrived, Rosenthal said.

“He’s got the heart of a servant and that’s all you can ask for,” he added.

Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf to death in self-defense.