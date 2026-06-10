Karmelo Anthony's mom sobs before jurors sentence Austin Metcalf's killer to 35 years, 'He's very sorry for what he did'

Karmelo Anthony’s mother reportedly sobbed Tuesday, June 9, before jurors headed into further deliberations to decide his sentence. A Collin County jury ultimately sentenced Anthony, 19, to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Karmelo Anthony's mom sobs before jurors sentence Austin Metcalf's killer to 35 years (Collin County)

Prosecutors also chose not to call any witnesses. The defense ended after just one – Anthony’s mom

“He’s my oldest. He’ll always be my baby. I love him very much,” Anthony’s mom Kala Hayes sobbed to jurors, per the New York Post.

"Does your son regret what he did?" the defense asked.

Read More | What's next for Karmelo Anthony? Austin Metcalf's killer sentenced to 35 years in Frisco track meet murder

"Yes, he's very sorry for what he did," Hayes said.

Karmelo Anthony sentenced It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase.

The state pressed jurors to focus on Metcalf, the life cut short too soon, during its closing argument.

"Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother," the prosecutor said. "... I'm going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case... Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs... Austin Metcalf didn't have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation."

Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder.

Read More | Austin Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter accepts posthumous diploma at emotional graduation ceremony: Watch

Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.

About 200 protesters for and against Anthony clashed outside the courtroom. “This whole thing’s been racist. We didn’t make it racist!” a protester yelled, according to the New York Post.

One demonstrator was furious because there were no black jurors at the trial.

“Tell those white folks, why is a black boy in front of an all white jury? When has a white boy been in front of an all black jury? Never!”

The jury comprised white, Asian and Hispanic members.