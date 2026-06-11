Karmelo Anthony was isolated in jail after being taken into custody following his murder conviction on Tuesday, June 9. He is appealing his conviction now while preparing for his time behind bars. Where is Karmelo Anthony now? New photo emerges as Austin Metcalf's killer appeals conviction (Collin County Jail)

Anthony was taken to the Collin County Jail and was in isolation at the infirmary within the jail, according to Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, June 10, he was transferred to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve his prison sentence. He was taken to the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Anthony has now filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

CBS 11 News reporter J.D. Miles shared Anthony’s prison mugshot on X, where he is seen with his head shaved.

Karmelo Anthony sentenced Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

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Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.

It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase.

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye and Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis expressed relief at the conviction during a conversation with Fox News' Brooke Taylor on Wednesday.

"This was murder, plain and simple," Wirskye said.

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"I was relieved," Willis said. "I was relieved for the family mostly."

"I think there's a doubt in every lawyer's mind. In every case you try. However, we were very, very confident going in," Wirskye said. "The facts of this case were very clear. Never had anything to do with race, never had anything to do with self-defense, really."