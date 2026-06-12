Midland mass shooting suspect: 5 things to know as 1 dead, several injured in Texas

At least one individual has lost their life and several others have sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, as reported by Mayor Lori Blong, who confirmed there are 11 identified victims. Midland, Texas, experiences a shooting incident leading to one death and several injuries. Mayor confirms 11 victims, with nine hospitalized. Police have contained the suspect while ensuring public safety. (Image for representation/AFP)

The mayor said that the suspect has been "contained," although she did not disclose further information.

“My heart breaks for the victims and their families. We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked own safety to protect our community,” Blong stated.

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2. Midland Police Chief Greg Snow stated in a social media update that officers detected gunfire emanating from a building in the southwestern region of the city and promptly secured the vicinity.

3. "Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response," Snow stated on Facebook. “Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.” "We are aware of the ongoing incident near Industrial Avenue and Wall Street," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

4. Authorities are advising residents in the vicinity of the 4600 block of West Wall Street, close to Business 20 and Eisenhower Drive, to remain indoors while the situation is ongoing.

5. "At this time, public safety personnel are actively responding, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Our priority is the safety of our residents and first responders."

Is Midland Mass shooting suspect identity out? She further stated that there has been no confirmation regarding the identity of the shooting suspect.

"We don't have any confirmed details on the suspect at this time," she said.

None of the victims were police officers.

"I am not aware of any impact to officers at this time," Blorg confirmed.