Midland, Texas mass shooting update: What we know about the suspect and victims; first details out

A shooting in Midland, Texas, has left one person dead and multiple others were hospitalized, according to Mayor Lori Blong. Mass shooting in Midland, Texas. (Unsplash/Representative )

What we know so far Police said a suspect remained in a standoff with officers nearly two hours after the shooting began Friday morning.

The incident started around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before shifting to an area near a veterinary hospital, where a heavy law enforcement presence was deployed.

According to Action News 5, authorities said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a building before being "contained" by officers. Police have not yet released details about a possible motive.

Officials said at least 11 people were affected in the shooting, including the person who was killed.

Midland Memorial Hospital confirmed it is treating nine victims. Four patients were undergoing surgery, while five others were listed in stable condition.