Midland Memorial hospital under lockdown? All we know as Texas mass shooting suspect killed

At least one person lost their life and multiple others sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, as reported by Mayor Lori Blong, who indicated that there are 11 confirmed victims. Midland's mayor expresses sorrow for the victims and encourages blood donations due to potential future needs.

The city has stated that the suspect involved in the incident has been eliminated, although no further information has been disclosed.

Nine of the victims are receiving medical care at Midland Memorial Hospital, where four are still undergoing surgery and five are reported to be in stable condition, according to information provided to CBS affiliate KOSA.

"My heart breaks for the victims and their families," Blong stated. "We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked own safety to protect our community."

Blong stated that she was unaware of any injuries sustained by police officers.

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