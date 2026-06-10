Why is Verizon down in Texas? Outages reported in Amarillo, Odessa, San Angelo, and Midland; 'SOS only'

It read: “A fiber cut is causing a service interruption for customers in the West Texas area. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working quickly to resolve it. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.”

In response to a question from a user on X, the X account of Verizon Support confirmed the problem following the fiber cut.

Among the areas affected were parts of West Texas and areas in the Texas Panhandle, such as Amarillo, Odessa, San Angelo, and Midland. Users complained that their phones were stuck on “SOS Only” mode and were unable to connect to the network.

Thousands of Verizon Communications users in Texas reported outages with Verizon's network on Tuesday afternoon. In response, Verizon confirmed on social media that its service in Texas has been affected after a fiber cut and they are working to restore it.

DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' feedback, shows that the outage started around 4pm EST and peaked around 4:40pm EST with 2,500 users reporting issues. As of now, there are more than 1600 users still facing problems with Verizon's service, mostly in Texas.

Also read: Verizon's price hike: What are the new perks rolled out? Why customers are not happy

Thousands Facing Network Issues In Texas Thousands of Verizon users in Texas reported that their phones were stuck in 'SOS Only' mode amid the Verizon outage. Many complained about Verizon allegedly not adequately addressing their issues.

“Verizon are you refunding bills since our service isn’t working and I’ve had SOS for the last week now?” wrote one.

“Anyone else with Verizon down? Been on SOS for hours now,” said another.

"I would like to thank Verizon for completely giving me 0 service in the past 3 days," wrote one frustrated user. "There has been in an outage in the Hollis area which still under progress since Sunday. Good job on laying off 13,000 employees couple weeks ago."

"Count your days Verizon," warned one. "Network had been disturbed for about a week now. Can’t make calls / receive texts unless I drive 10 mins up the road."

“Verizon is down and I need my phone to do deliveries. This is ridiculous,” complained one.

Verizon Communications s one of the largest telecommunications companies in the US serving more than 140 million wireless retail connections and operating one of the nation's biggest mobile networks.