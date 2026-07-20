Andy Burnham family: All we know about new UK PM's wife Marie-France van Heel and their children

Andy Burnham on Monday ascended to the position of Prime Minister, marking an incredibly swift transition of power at Number 10. Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026, after being asked by the king to form the next government. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

With no other Labour MPs stepping up to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, the former mayor of Greater Manchester was guaranteed a coronation.

Burnham quickly raised concerns about potential tax increases in London as he pledged to lead in a “distinctively Labour” manner during his inaugural speech as leader.

It will not only be him establishing a new life in the capital. His spouse of 25 years, Marie-France van Heel, will also be relocating from the north.

Similar to the previous “first lady,” Lady Victoria Starmer, Van Heel has maintained a private life and has largely avoided public attention during her husband's political journey. However, as she enters No.10, she is poised to become a topic of widespread discussion.

Who is the spouse of Burnham? Here's what information do we have regarding Andy Burnham's family life:

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