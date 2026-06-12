Texas Roadhouse shooting in Louisville: Shots fired at restaurant on Outer Loop; first details

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the Okolona area of Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville police responded to a reported shooting at a Texas Roadhouse in Okolona. (Unsplash)

What happened? Officers were called to the 3300 block of Old Outer Loop at around 6:11pm local time, according to MetroSafe, as per WDRB.

One victim was found at the scene. On-site police indicated the victim, reported to be a manager, was shot in the shoulder, per a Facebook post. The shooting is believed to be non-fatal.

Additionally, a social media post said Ascend Church was hosting a fundraiser at the restaurant when the shooting occurred. The restaurant later announced on Facebook that it would remain closed for the rest of the evening.

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What we know about the suspect The suspect, described as a white male with long hair and left the location before police arrived in a red Ford Ranger with a partial plate of 664FFV.

The vehicle was later flagged on a flock camera at South Park and Blue Lick at around 6:13pm local time. Louisville Metro Police's Air30 unit is also involved in the response and the vehicle has been traced to a registered address in Shepherdsville, according to the Facebook post.

The condition of the victim has not been officially confirmed and the suspect remains at large.

And the motive of the shooting also remains unclear.

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Another shooting: Suspect barricades after opening fire in Minneapolis A heavy police presence was reported near East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter.

CBS News confirmed that deputies were serving a warrant on a man from South Minneapolis when an unidentified suspect opened fire. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and triggered a brief hostage situation.

No injuries were reported and a man has been arrested, though police have not confirmed if he is the same suspect involved in the shooting.