Who is Milania Giudice? RHONJ's Teresa Giudice's daughter arrested on assault charge

Milania Giudice, the 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, was arrested in May on an assault charge, it has emerged. The news was first reported by the US Sun on June 11. Milania Giudice, 20, daughter of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, was arrested on May 14, (Instagram/ @milania.ggiudice)

Who is Milania Giudice? Born on February 2, 2006, in Wayne in New Jersey, Milania Giudice is the third of four daughters of Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, per IMDb. Her sisters are Gia who is 25, Gabriella who is 21 and Audriana who is 16. The family has been part of RHONJ since the show's debut in 2009, when Milania was just three years old.

In 2024, Teresa and Milania announced on Instagram that she would be attending the University of Tampa. “Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can't wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud,” Teresa wrote at the time, per People.

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What happened? Milania was arrested on May 14 in New Jersey by the Montville Township Police Department. She was charged with one count of simple assault, purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury in connection with a domestic violence incident, per court records obtained by USA Today. The case is listed as active. She had a court date on May 19 but did not enter a plea.

The details of the alleged incident remain unknown. Notably, Milania posted a TikTok video on the day of her arrest, posing to a sound that said “You are a diva. A young, beautiful diva,” per USA Today.

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The Giudice family's history with legal trouble This is not the first time the Giudice family has faced legal difficulties. In March 2014, Teresa and Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and three types of bankruptcy fraud after racking up $5 million in mortgages and construction loans. Joe also pleaded guilty to failing to file a 2004 tax return.

Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence, while Joe served a 41-month sentence and was later deported to Italy upon his release in 2019, as he had never applied for US citizenship despite moving to the country as an infant. He now lives in the Bahamas, where Milania and her siblings have visited him multiple times, per USA Today.