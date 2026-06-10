Who is Frances Haugen? Meet the Facebook whistleblower behind Aaron Sorkin's ‘The Social Reckoning’

The trailer for Aaron Sorkin's upcoming political thriller The Social Reckoning is finally out and at its centre is the real-life story of Frances Haugen, the former Facebook engineer who took on one of the most powerful companies in the world. Everything about Frances Haugen. (X/ @Beyondreporter1)

Who is Frances Haugen? Born in Iowa City, Iowa, Haugen is the daughter of two professors. Growing up, she attended the Iowa caucuses with her parents that shaped her strong belief in democracy and civic responsibility, according to her official website.

She holds a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Olin College and an MBA from Harvard University. A specialist in algorithmic product management, she has worked on ranking algorithms at some of the biggest names in tech, Google, Pinterest, Yelp and Facebook.

In 2019, she was recruited to Facebook as the lead Product Manager on the Civic Misinformation team, which handled issues related to democracy and misinformation. She later also worked on counter-espionage.

The woman who took on Facebook Frances Haugen is a former Facebook employee who, in 2021, walked out of the company carrying over 21,000 internal documents, some reports put the figure at more than 22,000 pages, exposing how the platform prioritized profit over the safety of its users, according to the BBC.

The documents became the basis of The Facebook Files, a bombshell investigative series published by The Wall Street Journal in September 2021. The reports revealed that Facebook's executives were well aware of the harm Instagram and Facebook were causing to young people and did little to stop it, according to El Pais.

The fallout was immediate. The US Senate summoned Haugen to testify. Investigations were opened. And weeks after the story broke, Mark Zuckerberg's company rebranded itself as Meta.

Haugen now lives in Puerto Rico. She has founded an NGO called Beyond the Screen, which aims to make social media more transparent, and has written a book, The Power of One, about her experience.

Also Read: Rachel Nickell murder: The Witness creator reveals the shocking detail he couldn't ignore; 'no one knew…'

The legal wave she set off Haugen's leaked evidence helped thousands of families connect the dots between heavy social media use and serious mental health issues, eating disorders and even suicide among teenagers, according to El Pais.

Thousands of individuals and dozens of educational institutions filed lawsuits against social media platforms as part of a class-action suit in 2023. That same year, attorneys general from 41 states sued Meta for harming children and failing to disclose those risks.

The legal wave has already begun to produce results. A New Mexico jury recently ruled that Meta misled consumers about platform safety and put minors at risk. In Los Angeles, Meta and YouTube were found liable for fostering addiction among minors, as El Pais.

Haugen, speaking to El Pais, said she sees more legal battles ahead. "We expect many more documents to come to light this summer as evidence in the California trial," she said.

Also Read: When will Kingdom Hearts 4 release? What we know so far amid big Nintendo Direct reveal

About The Social Reckoning: Haugen on Screen In Sorkin's upcoming film, Haugen is portrayed by actress Mikey Madison. The film also stars Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, along with Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin and Bill Magnussen.

The Social Reckoning is intended as a companion piece to the 2010 Oscar-winning film The Social Network which was directed by David Fincher. This time, the film is produced by Peter Rice, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin and Stuart Besser, and is already generating Oscar buzz.

The film is set for a theatrical release in the US on October 9, 2026 and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.