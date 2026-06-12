Henry Ruggs III update: Ex-Raiders WR still behind bars after parole denial in fatal DUI crash case

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been denied parole by the Nevada Board of Parole, a spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic, nearly three years into his prison sentence for a drunken driving crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in November 2021. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been denied parole. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ruggs who is 27, had been seeking release on his earliest eligible date of August 5. He has the right to appeal the decision. If he does not appeal or is not granted parole, he will become eligible again in roughly a year.

What happened in the 2021 crash? In November 2021, Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette at speeds of up to 156 mph with a blood alcohol level of 0.161%, more than twice Nevada's legal limit, when his car slammed into the back of an SUV carrying Tintor and her dog. Both died of thermal injuries as a result of the collision, the Clark County Coroner's Office determined, per USA Today.

In May 2023, Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of felony DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. In August 2023, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison under a plea deal with the Clark County District Attorney's office.

Ruggs has been held at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, a medium-security facility, after being transferred there from a lower-security transitional housing center in October 2025. The Nevada Department of Corrections did not specify the reason for the transfer.

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What did Ruggs say at the Parole hearing? At his parole hearing last month, Ruggs told the board he thinks about Tintor's death every single day, per The Athletic. "I'm a religious person and pray for her family daily," he said. He also asked the board to give him “the privilege of parole so I can prove myself to everyone.”

He added, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Not a minute goes by where I don't think of the pain I caused her family, her friends and the Las Vegas community.”

Nevada Board of Parole commissioner Sandy Schmitt had said in May that Ruggs is considered a low risk and that guidelines recommend he be released following his first or second hearing. Despite this, the board denied his release.

Tintor's family did not speak publicly during or after the hearing but had the opportunity to address the board privately, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The family's last public statement came at Ruggs' sentencing, when Tintor's mother Mirjana Komazec's words were read aloud by Tintor's cousin Daniel Strbac. “Every parent's worst nightmare is to create a beautiful child just to have them taken away at the hands of another's negligence. There are very few words to explain the feelings of losing a child. It is a pain we feel every day,” the statement read, per The Athletic

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Henry Ruggs' NFL career and future plans Ruggs was selected by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after starring at Alabama and helping the Crimson Tide win a national title in 2018. He was the first wide receiver taken in that draft, picked ahead of CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson. As a rookie, he recorded 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He was matching that pace through seven games in 2021 before the Raiders released him hours after his arrest.

Ruggs has said he hopes to return to the NFL once released. “I'm in this newfound spiritual space, and I'm confident in who I am and what I can do. So, when the time comes, I'm sure I'll be ready,” he said at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He added he would welcome another opportunity with the Raiders.