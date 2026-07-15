Nolan Wells update: Major change in funeral plans sparks buzz, ‘Racist and horrific harassment…’
A major change has been announced in the funeral plans of Nolan Xavier Wells after the 18-year-old’s tragic death.
A major change has been announced in the funeral plans of Nolan Xavier Wells after the 18-year-old’s tragic death. Executive Director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, Sam Voisin, told WXXV that the funeral services will not be held at the convention center as previously reported.
According to nola.com and WLOX, the funeral services were scheduled to be held on July 20. The family’s change in their decision has now sparked a buzz.
Journalist Sarah Fields said that she was told Wells’ family members “were working through logistics such as security, RSVPs, and metal detectors because of the expected crowd.” She called the situation “sad,” stressing that race being made a factor in the case, and the social media trial Wells’ friends are being put through even when no foul play has been found yet, is disheartening.
“How sad. How sad is it that, because of the racist and horrific harassment and targeting on the internet, Nolan’s friends cannot even grieve for him in peace. There is STILL no foul play found or suspected. And some of his friends are having their lives threatened because of the color of their skin,” Fields wrote on X.
Also Read | Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island
Fields then publicly called out attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Wells’ family, and Rev. Al Sharpton, who will officiate the service.
“And I’m going to say the quiet part out loud. I don’t care if you don’t like it. Nolan’s parents NEVER should have encouraged, accepted, or endorsed the help or behavior of race baiters like Al Sharpton or Ben Crump. Ben Crump made this much worse with his race baiting and by posting unproven and even completely debunked claims on his social media,” wrote Fields.
“Shame on everyone, all the way around. He can’t even be laid to rest in peace,” she added.
What we know about the funeral plans
While Sharpton will officiate the service, filmmaker Tyler Perry will fund it, TheGrio reported.
Reports said that the Coliseum Commission Board voted unanimously in support of hosting the event, but Voisin said in a statement on Tuesday, July 14, that they met with representatives of the Wells family and support the family’s decision to not hold the funeral services at the convention center.
“On behalf of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those mourning the loss of Nolan Wells,” Voisin said in a statement, per WXXV. “After meeting with representatives of the Wells family, we support their decision not to hold Nolan Wells’ funeral services at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, Monday July 20th, as previously discussed.”
Also Read | Nolan Wells’ parents ‘desperately’ urge public to help find answers, ‘We need to know what happened…’
He added, “We appreciate the opportunity to have worked with the family during this process and remain committed to supporting them and our community during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they continue making arrangements to celebrate his life.”
The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was reportedly found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More