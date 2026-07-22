Bruce GoFundMe: California couple demands accountability after beloved English bulldog drowns at doggy daycare

The couple said they will be a part of a “peaceful protest” outside the doggy daycare Wednesday, July 22. The gathering will honor Bruce.

A GoFundMe has been launched after a California couple lost their beloved English bulldog, Bruce, who died while in the care of a doggy daycare. Chris and Ashley Merz of Ventura are demanding accountability after Bruce allegedly drowned at Camp Canine over the weekend.

“We will gather to honor Bruce and stand in support of his family as they seek accountability following his tragic death while in the care of Camp Canine,” a Facebook post said.

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The post told attendees not to bring their dogs because of the expected heat and large crowds. It also urged community members to join in advocating for “transparency, accountability and the safety of all dogs.”

Bruce GoFundMe “What was meant to be a normal day at Camp Canine turned into tragedy when their dog drowned while in the facility’s care. The pain was compounded by the way the situation was handled—they were not contacted when the incident occurred, and only learned of their dog’s passing later that day when they arrived to pick him up,” the GoFundMe says.

“To make matters even more difficult, they were given their dog’s body in a storage container in the trunk of a vehicle, and discovered he had not been transported to an emergency veterinary hospital before they were notified. My sister and brother-in-law are now left grieving the unimaginable loss of a beloved family member, while trying to understand exactly what happened that day,” it adds.

The funds raised will “go toward the unexpected costs of cremation and memorial services” and will also help with “legal counsel.”

Bruce’s death has caused outrage on social media, especially as the family claimed that they were never notified that their pup had drowned before they arrived. When they arrived, they were shown Bruce’s body lying in a plastic tub. They were later told that Bruce somehow ended up in the large-dog yard, where two unfenced pools are located, even though employees reportedly acknowledged he was not supposed to be there, per the New York Post.

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The heartbreaking moment when Chris found out about Bruce’s death was caught on video by an individual who appeared to be another Camp Canine patron.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the facility after they received a report of the drowning. The department’s Criminal Investigative Unit and Animal Control Team are now investigating the circumstances surrounding Bruce’s death.

Camp Canine responds Camp Canine temporarily suspended its daycare operations after the incident while reviewing its facility, safety procedures and emergency response protocols. It apologized to the family in an Instagram post, saying they “failed in our responsibility to keep their dog safe.”

“We are profoundly sorry,” the post said.