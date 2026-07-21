Patterson, California fire update: Zacharias Fire on Rogers Road causes worries; first details

A vegetation fire called Zacharias Fire was reported at the 13100 Block of Rogers Road, in Patterson, California on Tuesday, July 21. The blaze in Stanislaus County caused concern for many residents, likely due to the smoke. A vegetation fire called the Zacharias Fire broke out near Patterson, California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

While the fire burned for 100 acres, the forward progress has now been stopped, as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US. Given the time of the night social media reactions were scant.

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One person shared a post on Facebook. “7/20/26 VEGETATION FIRE Zacharias Fire 13100 Block of Rogers Rd, Patterson, Stanislaus County. [WATCHDUTY] 10:43PM Forward progress has been stopped at 100-120 acres. Units still responding will continue in to assist with mop up. 8:40PM Units are on scene of a large vegetation fire. Three additional type-3 or type-6 engines, and a dozer have been requested to respond,” they wrote on a public page and shared a photo. You can check it out here.

Zacharias Fire: All you need to know As per WatchDuty, units were on the scene of a large vegetation fire, which was reported at 8:40pm. Three additional type-3 or type-6 engines, and a dozer had been requested at the time.

A further update noted “Forward progress has been stopped at 100-120 acres. Units still responding will continue in to assist with mop up.”

The Patterson Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. A cause for the fire is not known yet. However, it comes days after a prescribed burn carried out by the fire department.

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On July 19, the Patterson Fire Department issued a notice which read “The Patterson Fire Department, alongside partner agencies, will conduct a live fire training burn at the Water Quality Control Facility, located at 14901 Poplar Avenue, on Monday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM.”

“This live fire training burn is part of the department’s ongoing training program. Exercises like these help firefighters strengthen critical skills, improve coordination between agencies, and maintain readiness for emergency response situations. Residents and businesses in the area may see smoke during the scheduled burn periods. The burn will be closely monitored by fire personnel to ensure safety and minimize impacts to the surrounding community,” it added.