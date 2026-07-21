Patterson, California fire update: Zacharias Fire on Rogers Road causes worries; first details
A vegetation fire called Zacharias Fire was reported at the 13100 Block of Rogers Road, in Patterson, California on Tuesday, July 21.
A vegetation fire called Zacharias Fire was reported at the 13100 Block of Rogers Road, in Patterson, California on Tuesday, July 21. The blaze in Stanislaus County caused concern for many residents, likely due to the smoke.
While the fire burned for 100 acres, the forward progress has now been stopped, as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US. Given the time of the night social media reactions were scant.
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One person shared a post on Facebook. “7/20/26 VEGETATION FIRE Zacharias Fire 13100 Block of Rogers Rd, Patterson, Stanislaus County. [WATCHDUTY] 10:43PM Forward progress has been stopped at 100-120 acres. Units still responding will continue in to assist with mop up. 8:40PM Units are on scene of a large vegetation fire. Three additional type-3 or type-6 engines, and a dozer have been requested to respond,” they wrote on a public page and shared a photo. You can check it out here.
Zacharias Fire: All you need to know
As per WatchDuty, units were on the scene of a large vegetation fire, which was reported at 8:40pm. Three additional type-3 or type-6 engines, and a dozer had been requested at the time.
A further update noted “Forward progress has been stopped at 100-120 acres. Units still responding will continue in to assist with mop up.”
The Patterson Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. A cause for the fire is not known yet. However, it comes days after a prescribed burn carried out by the fire department.
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On July 19, the Patterson Fire Department issued a notice which read “The Patterson Fire Department, alongside partner agencies, will conduct a live fire training burn at the Water Quality Control Facility, located at 14901 Poplar Avenue, on Monday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM.”
“This live fire training burn is part of the department’s ongoing training program. Exercises like these help firefighters strengthen critical skills, improve coordination between agencies, and maintain readiness for emergency response situations. Residents and businesses in the area may see smoke during the scheduled burn periods. The burn will be closely monitored by fire personnel to ensure safety and minimize impacts to the surrounding community,” it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More