Tracy, California fire today: New blaze near Medline warehouse; scary videos emerge - latest update

A local page noted “Another fire is starting up in Western Tracy, not far from the med line warehouse.” They shared a photo where smoke was seen from a distance.

A new fire was reported in Tracy, the California city on Monday, July 20. The blaze was reportedly in Western Tracy, near the spot where the Medline warehouse fire had broken out.

Another local page shared a photo of the smoke and wrote “Another fire in Tracy in the area of Med Line. Speaking of which, is anyone else keep seeing white residue on their cars and property?”

A user on X also shared a photo of the dense smoke, saying “There’s another fire in Tracy and it’s directly next to where the warehouse burned down.”

The smoke actually came from the Promontory Fire which broke out in the area of Promontory Parkway, in Tracy, in San Joaquin County. The forward progress of the grass fire has now been stopped as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US.

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The Medline warehouse fire, which had broken out on June 11 at the Promontory Parkway, just east of Hansen Road had forced evacuations and led to firefighters battling the blaze for days.

Tracy fire: Scary videos and photos emerge Several people shared photos and videos of the Tracy fire from today.

One picture taken from the road showed dense smoke rising.