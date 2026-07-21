Tracy, California fire today: New blaze near Medline warehouse; scary videos emerge - latest update
A new fire was reported in Tracy, the California city on Monday, July 20, near the spot where the Medline warehouse fire had broken out.
A new fire was reported in Tracy, the California city on Monday, July 20. The blaze was reportedly in Western Tracy, near the spot where the Medline warehouse fire had broken out.
A local page noted “Another fire is starting up in Western Tracy, not far from the med line warehouse.” They shared a photo where smoke was seen from a distance.
Another local page shared a photo of the smoke and wrote “Another fire in Tracy in the area of Med Line. Speaking of which, is anyone else keep seeing white residue on their cars and property?”
A user on X also shared a photo of the dense smoke, saying “There’s another fire in Tracy and it’s directly next to where the warehouse burned down.”
The smoke actually came from the Promontory Fire which broke out in the area of Promontory Parkway, in Tracy, in San Joaquin County. The forward progress of the grass fire has now been stopped as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fire outbreaks across the US.
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The Medline warehouse fire, which had broken out on June 11 at the Promontory Parkway, just east of Hansen Road had forced evacuations and led to firefighters battling the blaze for days.
Tracy fire: Scary videos and photos emerge
Several people shared photos and videos of the Tracy fire from today.
One picture taken from the road showed dense smoke rising.
A few others photos confirmed it was indeed a bush fire which had led to the smoke.
One picture showed the fire raging with a car parked in the foreground.
A video taken by a person driving also offered a glimpse of the Tracy fire today.
One person shared a photo from inside their car.
Another wrote “I was wondering what was on fire too. Near the 11 St exit on 205.”
Several people also reacted to the news of the blaze. “It's on the Promontory Pkwy, just got a notification on my watch app a few minutes ago and I live in mountain house,” one wrote. Another added “Saw it from the 99 in Manteca.”
Yet another remarked “Where is this. Very sad. Prayers for everyone involved.” One local also wrote “Vegetation fire near where medline was.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More