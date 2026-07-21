Was there an explosion in San Francisco today? Incident at 24 Hours Fitness on Montgomery St- What we know

An incident at 24 Hours Fitness on Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco, California on Monday afternoon triggered panic around a possible explosion. Many residents reported hearing a loud explosion sound in the nearby areas. Representational. (Unsplash)

As of now, no confirmation has come from the San Francisco Police Department about a potential explosion on Montgomery Street. According to Citizen app, which sends emergency alerts based on user's reports, the incident seemed to a fireworks incident mistaken for a possible explosion.

Multiple residents of downtown San Francisco reported on social media about hearing a loud boom sound this afternoon. Many thought it was an explosion, with some even claiming that their "buildings were shaking." Residents say that firetrucks are now responding to the incident.

“Did someone just set off an explosion in sf,” asked one user on X.

“Loud explosion heard in downtown SF. Curious to learn details,” added another who heard the blast today.

Montgomery Street is a major north-south street in San Francisco's Financial District, running through the heart of downtown. It stretches from The Embarcadero near the waterfront westward into the Financial District before continuing south.

This story is being updated.