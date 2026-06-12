Tracy fire: Videos show scary blaze at Medline warehouse as evacuations are ordered

A massive fire broke out at a Medline warehouse in Tracy, California, on Thursday afternoon. Videos of the fire were captured by drivers on the road that runs along the warehouse. Representational. (Unsplash)

The warehouse is located at the end of Promontory Parkway, just east of Hansen Road. CBS News reports, citing the police in Tracy, that evacuations are being carried out in the area. However, the details are unclear.

Additionally, the report notes that there are no active evacuations alert from the San Joaquin County Emergency Services.

Here's a video showing a large plume of black smoke coming from the warehouse.