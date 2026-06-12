Washburn, Illinois tornado: Videos of large wedge twister on ground in Woodford County; watch

The NWS has called it a Potentially Destructive Situation (PDS). People on the path of the tornado could be a life-threatening situation, the NWS said. Here are two more videos of the scary twister observed this afternoon over Washburn.

Washburn Tornado Path Newsweek reports that the NWS office in Lincoln has confirmed that the tornado was spotted in Washburn, around seven miles east of Chillicothe. It originated around 5:01pm CDT and was moving northeast at a speed of 45mph. Also read: Nancy Guthrie's grave found in Mexico? What we know as anonymous tip sparks massive search Areas such as Washburn, Varna, Toluca and Wenona were on the path of the tornado, the NWS said. Additional impact could also take place in the areas of La Rose, Low Point and Lake Wildwood. An update from the NWS's Storm Prediction Center read: "A strong tornado is likely ongoing across Woodford County, Illinois. The strong tornado threat from this storm is expected to continue for several more hours as it moves northeast. A debris ball has developed within a low-reflectivity hook echo on radar west of Washburn, Illinois at 6:05 EDT. Washburn Co. is just northeast of Peoria IL and roughly 115 miles southwest of Chicago." The NWS noted that there could be significant damages caused by the tornado.