Nancy Guthrie's grave found in Mexico? What we know as anonymous tip sparks massive search

A volunteer search group, Buscando Corazones Nogales, in northern Mexico, conducted a large-scale search for Nancy Guthrie after receiving an anonymous tip, per Mexican newspaper El Imparcial. A volunteer search group, Buscando Corazones Nogales, in northern Mexico, conducted a large-scale search for Nancy Guthrie after receiving an anonymous tip (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the head of the group, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, who spoke to El Imparcial, the tip claimed that the Tucson grandmother had been buried in an unmarked grave near the US-Mexico border.

The search did not uncover any remains linked to Guthrie, but organizers say they will continue searching the area and investigating the information they received.

Nancy, the mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. Authorities have not announced any arrests, and investigators continue to treat the case as a suspected abduction.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: 'Investigator' flags Tommaso Cioni's photo with plants; ‘just like porch guy…’

“…the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area” Buscando Corazones Nogales is a volunteer organization that searches for missing persons in Mexico.

It received information from an anonymous caller. The caller alleged that Guthrie's remains were buried in a grave near a stream in the Mariposa area, northwest of Nogales, Sonora.

Ayala Ortiz said, “We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream.”

Ayala Ortiz told the news outlet that volunteers conducted an initial investigation based on the information provided. The search focused on terrain where the group previously discovered 25 unmarked graves during earlier recovery operations.

The operation involved the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons. Municipal and state authorities also provided security support for volunteers working in the remote area.

“We began exploring this area and found the first four bodies; however, we saw signs that led us to believe there were more people buried there, so we shared information with another group in the city, who recently reported the discovery of several positive cases,” Ayala Ortiz said.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘morbid’ detail about Tommaso Cioni amid kidnapping case

What do investigators know about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance till now? More than four months have passed since Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona's Catalina Foothills.

We still don't know the specifics of her disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have not yet identified any suspects or possible leads, despite having video proof of the alleged suspect entering her home.

Law enforcement agencies continue to seek information from the public. Savannah Guthrie and her family have persisted in encouraging fans and the general public to contact police if they have any pertinent information.

The anonymous tip represents one of several leads that have emerged during the months-long investigation. Search organizers stressed that the latest information remains unverified. They said the unsuccessful operation does not rule out future searches in the same region.