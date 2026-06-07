Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘morbid’ detail about Tommaso Cioni amid kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Now, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, has brought up more alleged details about son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. A self-styled investigator shared an alleged album cover of Tommaso Cioni's band amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

JLR has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson for some time now. Authorities believe the octogenarian was taken from her home either during the early hours of February 1 or the night before. However, it has been over three months and the authorities are yet to publicly name any suspects in the case.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni now a culinary consultant? ‘Investigator’ focuses on son-in-law amid kidnapping case

Amid this, public speculations and scrutiny have been surrounding Tommaso, and his wife, Annie Guthrie. Notably, Nancy had dinner with her daughter, Annie, the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making him and his wife among the last people to see Nancy before she went missing. To be sure, despite the many speculations surrounding the two, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is lead on the investigation, has cleared all Guthrie family members from being considered as suspects in the case.

However, interest in Tommaso has continued and when JLR shared the alleged old band album cover, it drew a variety of reactions from people tracking the case online. You can see JLR's post here.

What ‘investigator’ said about Tommaso Cioni Sharing the alleged photo of Tommaso's old band album cover, JLR said “Tommaso is the last known person to see Nancy Guthrie before she vanished.”

Tommaso's alleged Early Black album, as identified by JLR, appeared to show the photo of a snake consuming another animal.

Several people reacted to the alleged image of Tommaso's band album cover.

“Gross. Why have they never said what Nancy clothes had on that night like they normally do when someone’s missing they describe the clothes they were last seen in?,” one person remarked. Yet another claimed “He and Annie are both worshipers of the occult! You’ll never convince me they are in the clear!”. However, there's nothing to substantiate the same.

Meanwhile, one individual exclaimed “Thats just morbid!”.

Many others let their thoughts be known, commenting things like ‘gross’ and ‘sick minded.’

While speculations have been rife, Savannah has gone to bat for Annie and Tommaso. She'd said sometime back that Annie and Tommaso loved Nancy Guthrie very much and would never hurt her.