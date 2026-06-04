Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI points to ‘interesting’ fact about Tommaso Cioni; ‘they haven’t even mentioned…'

Amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, a former FBI agent has shared her thoughts about son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Maureen O’Connell, who was a special agent for 25 years, pointed to one fact that she found ‘interesting’ when it came to Tommaso. Tommaso Cioni had reportedly dropped Nancy Guthrie home the night authorities believe she was kidnapped. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Her remarks came during a podcast with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, who's been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from the start. The ex-FBI agent was speaking to Entin a couple of weeks back when she made the remarks.

What did ex-FBI agent say about Tommaso Cioni The former FBI agent noted one ‘interesting’ thing about Tommaso, amid the many speculations that have surrounded him since Nancy Guthrie went missing.

Speaking of the case, O'Connell said that ‘they hadn’t named' or even ‘mentioned’ the brother-in-law in anything. “The fact that he's not mentioned at all, to me, is very interesting,” the former law enforcement official continued. The video excerpt was shared on social media and can be seen here.

Notably, law enforcement had made no mention of Tommaso Cioni. It was former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield who'd initially reported that the son-in-law might be a suspect in the case. Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are the lead, quickly shut her down. Later, sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified that none of the family members were suspects.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie, Annie, and Tommaso Cioni's cars in focus as ‘investigator’ questions night of kidnapping

However, interest in Tommaso has only grown among the public tracking Nancy Guthrie's case. The octogenarian mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home the night before. The chronology of events has led to more speculations surrounding Tommaso and his wife, Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie.

Nancy had dinner with Annie the night she's believed to have been taken. Tommaso reportedly dropped her off home after dinner. This would make them among the last people to see Nancy before she went missing. Pima County Sheriff's Department had seized Annie and Tommaso's car but later returned it to the couple. Notably, amid public scrutiny towards Tommaso, the former FBI agent has found the complete omission of his name from anything linked to the case to be of interest. However, this does not signify any greater involvement on Tommaso's part beyond. As per official accounts, he's clear of any suspicion.

While authorities might not have said anything about Tommaso Cioni, Savannah Guthrie has gone to bat for him and his wife, her sister, Annie. Shutting down speculations surrounding them, Savannah made it clear that both Tommaso and Annie loved Nancy very much.

Even as months have rolled on since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing, no suspect has been named in the case. Nanos ended up recently defending the pace of the investigation as the FBI is now looking at the DNA evidence which the sheriff's department had opted to send to a private lab at first.