Nancy Guthrie, Annie, and Tommaso Cioni's cars in focus as ‘investigator’ questions night of kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after over three months of the 84-year-old going missing. Now, a self-styled investigator has tried to focus attention on the situation with the vehicles in the Guthrie family. Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, who had been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground in Tucson, also asked about how events went down the night before February 1. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car was with the Pima County Sheriff's Department for quite some time, which subjected them to further public speculation amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@Nerdy_Addict)

Guthrie, the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on the fateful morning. However, authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

That night, Guthrie had reportedly had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, at the latter's place. Their houses are reportedly close and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni is believed to have dropped Guthrie home after dinner. This had earlier raised questions among some online, about why Guthrie chose to take an Uber to Annie and Tommaso's place that night.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’

JLR spoke about the same on X. Here's what the self-styled investigator said.

What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie's car JLR wrote “Caller said today that maybe Nancy Guthrie took an Uber that evening to Annie & Tommaso's cause someone else was driving her Subaru. Like Camron.”

He was referring to Savannah and Annie's brother, Camron, who's had a military past. “Camron has been seen many times driving her car,” JLR added. Notably, JLR, who's among the streamers tracking the Nancy Guthrie case, has earlier questioned the timeline of Camron's arrival to Tucson as well.