Nancy Guthrie case: Daughter Annie Guthrie reads poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ in old video, sparks buzz, ‘How strange’

Investigative Reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, who goes by @JLRINVESTIGATES on X, shared a post featuring a video of Annie reading the poem, which Netizens claim was penned by her. “From a poetry reading, 2015. "DEAR MISSING",” the original post was captioned.

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, a 2015 video of the missing 84-year-old woman’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, reading a poem titled ‘Dear Missing’ has surfaced on social media. Netizens have called the poem “creepy” as Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni , continue to remain in focus amid the search for Nancy.

“These next few poems are from Chorus, the middle section,” Annie says before starting the poem.

“Dear Missing, a channel by land that gestures and juts, doesn't touch. The water rushing shelters every sound I shout out into it,” the poem goes.

“The form of the shore is lost to the counting of sand, the count is lost to the sound. If I could, I'd rearrange us, shove selves, shell letters, shelf us, water surfacing itself inside ourselves as ever as yours,” it adds.

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Netizens expressed their opinions in the comment section, with one user saying, “Is there a clue in that book??” “This reminds me of the TV show Roseanne. The one where Darlene had to read a poem she wrote in front of everyone. It was dark,” another wrote.

“Weird,” one user wrote, while another said, “How strange”.

Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie in the spotlight Many on X have questioned Tommaso and Annie’s silence, and wondered where they are amid the investigation. While Annie did appear in some videos with her sister Savannah Guthrie about her mom in the past, Tommaso has not publicly spoken out.

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While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified.

Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.