Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

It is unclear where Annie is amid the manhunt, and whether or not she is at her Tucson home. While she was previously seen in videos released by her sister Savannah Guthrie , calling for their mother’s potential kidnapper to release her, she has not publicly spoken out after the FBI released surveillance photos and videos.

Law enforcement officers were seen on Tuesday, February 10, searching the Tucson neighborhood of Annie Guthrie, Savannah’s sister, where Nancy spent the evening before her disappearance. Officers could be seen looking in the brush and in a resident’s backyard shed, and some were overheard asking neighbors for security camera video, according to NBC News.

Law enforcement is canvassing the Arizona neighborhood of Annie Guthrie amid the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie , CNN reported. This comes hours after photos and videos released by the FBI showed the subject of interest in the case of Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah, however, has broken her silence after the videos and photos were released. She re-shared photos of the potential subject on her Instagram, writing, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Savannah shared one of the videos of the subject in another post, writing, “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

The suspect(s) in Nancy’s disappearance has yet to be found. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.