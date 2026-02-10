Nancy Guthrie update: Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni being investigated? Latest here

The Nancy Guthrie missing case has turned into one of the most high-profile crime stories the US has seen in recent times. More than two weeks have passed since she was last seen on January 31. So far, authorities have not been able to make any headway with no suspect or person of interest identified. Tommaso Cioni (L) and Annie Guthrie. (File Photos)

But the investigation continues, and the residences of Nancy Guthrie's older daughter, Annie and her husband saw police searches on Saturday and Sunday. When the Pima County Sheriff was asked on Monday if Tommaso Cioni is a suspect, he said that no one has been ruled out yet.

Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni Being Investigated? Of the three siblings - Annie, Savannah and brother Camron - Annie and her husband have received the most attention in the probe. Before searches were conducted at their residence, Ashleigh Banfield, a NewsNation journalist, claimed Tommaso Cioni is being considered a suspect.

However, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not corroborated the claim.

Meanwhile, the marathon search at their residence, located at just a 10-minute drive from Nancy Guthrie's home in Catalina, Arizona, seems central to the probe. Reports state that investigators checked the septic tank at the house and took photographs in multiple rooms. Earlier, the security camera at their home was removed, and Annie's car was seized.

However, though the police are probing all angles, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not being investigated as suspects. As of now, investigators have found no evidence to link Annie and Tommaso to the disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie Posts New Message On Monday, Savannah Guthrie shared another video message on Instagram asking for the public's help in locating Nancy Guthrie. She said she believed her mother is alive and "out there."

"We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help," she said. "Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. "She was taken, and we don't know where. And we need your help."