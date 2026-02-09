Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…
Zack Peter discussed the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, highlighting the serious situation after police searched her daughter Annie's home.
Zack Peter, the American comedian and podcaster, provided his insights on the recent developments in the investigation concerning 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on January 31. The case took a notable turn when police were seen converging on the residence of Guthrie’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, which led to heightened public scrutiny and speculation.
In a video shared on X on February 8, Peter underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting that over a week had elapsed without any indication of Nancy's whereabouts.
‘Not looking good for…': Zack Peter speaks out as Annie Guthrie's home searched
The podcaster indicated that the prospects were becoming increasingly bleak, not just for the missing person, but also for her daughter Annie, who is the sister of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie. Peter noted that the law enforcement presence at Annie’s home seemed to be both extensive and systematic, suggesting that the probe may have progressed into a more crucial stage.
“Okay, it is day eight. Nancy Guthrie is still missing and it’s not looking good for Nancy…It’s also not looking good for her daughter, Annie Guthrie, who’s the sister of Savannah Guthrie…The police were at her house last night. They appear to have been taking photos, collecting what appears to be evidence. They had gloves on,” he said.
Zack Peter elaborated on the origin of the information, stating emphatically that he was not engaging in speculation but rather sharing confirmed reports. He acknowledged NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, whom he said is actively present in Arizona, and “documenting all of this.”
Peter further mentioned law enforcement allegedly dedicated almost three hours at Annie's residence.
“There have been a lot of rumors and speculation that the daughter, Annie, and her husband, the son-in-law, …were potentially in on it. It appears that they were the last ones to have had dinner with Nancy last Saturday evening,” Zack said.
Zack Peter weighs in on speculations on Annie Guthrie and her husband
Elaborating on the timeline of events related to the dinner attended by Nancy before her disappearance, he mentioned that it was believed Nancy had utilized an Uber service to reach the restaurant, but was subsequently returned to her residence by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Peter highlighted that this drop-off took place just moments before her disappearance, emphasizing the reason why law enforcement might be examining those last hours with such intensity.
In the video, commentator Peter presented his personal theories regarding the disappearance of Nancy, highlighting that his comments were speculative and based exclusively on publicly accessible information.
As his analysis continued, Peter speculated on the potential role of family dynamics. He suggested that Annie, who was reportedly Nancy's main caregiver, might have faced emotional and financial pressures. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of his claims.
According to Peter, there may have been feelings of jealousy or resentment directed towards her sister, Savannah, whom he portrayed as living a "great, posh, rich life" in New York. He theorized that this perceived disparity could have incited bitterness and played a role in Nancy's kidnapping, which he described as an "easy cash grab" for Annie and her spouse.
Peter further speculated that if the disappearance was financially motivated, those involved might have greatly miscalculated the consequences.
Zack Peter calls Guthrie family's video language troubling
Moving further, Peter suggested that the parties involved probably never anticipated the Nancy disappearance case would attract extensive media coverage, become viral on social media, or continue to be investigated for such an extended period.
In reference to the family’s latest video on social media, which served as a public appeal to the kidnapper, Peter found the language of the video to be profoundly troubling. He highlighted expressions about desiring to “celebrate” Nancy and seeking "peace" as signs that the family might have lost hope in her returning alive.
“Just the wording about saying they wanna ‘celebrate’ with her, saying that this is the only way they’ll be at peace… It kind of seems like they’re not expecting their mother to come back alive. But they’re just at this point wanting to get her body back...I don’t even know how you do at this point. Like…how do you make an exchange like that?” he wondered.
At the conclusion of the video, Peter recognized the ambiguity surrounding the case and referred to NewsNation’s Brian Entin as a trustworthy source for updates, assuring viewers that he would provide information as new developments arose.
He termed the situation as "absolutely crazy" and confessed that he was uncertain about what would happen next.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk