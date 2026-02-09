Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…

Zack Peter, the American comedian and podcaster, provided his insights on the recent developments in the investigation concerning 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on January 31. The case took a notable turn when police were seen converging on the residence of Guthrie’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, which led to heightened public scrutiny and speculation. Annie Guthrie with husband Tomasso Cioni (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

In a video shared on X on February 8, Peter underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting that over a week had elapsed without any indication of Nancy's whereabouts.

‘Not looking good for…': Zack Peter speaks out as Annie Guthrie's home searched The podcaster indicated that the prospects were becoming increasingly bleak, not just for the missing person, but also for her daughter Annie, who is the sister of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie. Peter noted that the law enforcement presence at Annie’s home seemed to be both extensive and systematic, suggesting that the probe may have progressed into a more crucial stage.

“Okay, it is day eight. Nancy Guthrie is still missing and it’s not looking good for Nancy…It’s also not looking good for her daughter, Annie Guthrie, who’s the sister of Savannah Guthrie…The police were at her house last night. They appear to have been taking photos, collecting what appears to be evidence. They had gloves on,” he said.

Zack Peter elaborated on the origin of the information, stating emphatically that he was not engaging in speculation but rather sharing confirmed reports. He acknowledged NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, whom he said is actively present in Arizona, and “documenting all of this.”

Peter further mentioned law enforcement allegedly dedicated almost three hours at Annie's residence.

“There have been a lot of rumors and speculation that the daughter, Annie, and her husband, the son-in-law, …were potentially in on it. It appears that they were the last ones to have had dinner with Nancy last Saturday evening,” Zack said.

