Dominic Evans criminal history claims surface: Was Tommaso Cioni's bandmate ever charged with burglary in Pima County?

Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since January 31. Dominic Evans was Tommaso Cioni's bandmate. (Reverbnation)

On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance video and images showing an armed, masked individual apparently tampering with a doorbell camera at the Arizona home where the 84-year-old was last seen.

The images, released by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, show a man approaching the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s home near Tucson. The individual is wearing gloves, a ski mask, and a backpack, and appears to have a firearm secured in a holster.

Sharing the images on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

“Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Why SWAT vehicles are moving? Latest details on police armored vehicle movement

Who is the masked individual? Following the release of the images, social media users began speculating about the identity of the masked individual.

Some online posts claimed the person could be Dominic Aaron Lee Evans, a musician described as a friend of Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

These claims originate solely from social media and have not been confirmed by law enforcement.

According to Parade, Dominic Evans was a bandmate of Tommaso Cioni. The two formed the band, Early Black, in 2007, along with guitarist Walter I. Gonçalves Jr.

Cioni played bass while Evans served as the band’s drummer.