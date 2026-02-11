Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Why SWAT vehicles are moving? Latest details on police armored vehicle movement

The SWAT vehicles were moving related to Guthrie's case, Fox News reported citing sources. However, it remained unclear where the vehicles went.

Now, amid all eyes on the Guthrie case, questions have come up about the SWAT vehicles' movement. It was earlier unclear if this was related to the Guthrie case, but now there has been an update in that regard.

There was also a claim online that one of Guthrie's neighbors had a son with a criminal history. Soon after this claim was made online, Fox News also reported investigators were going door to door in Guthrie's neighborhood. They also reportedly went into a house a few doors down from Guthrie's place.

Guthrie was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken the previous night. Today, the FBI released new footage and photos of a possible suspect in Guthrie's doorway. The individual was seen in a ski mask and wearing gloves, which made it hard to identify the person.

A massive movement was reported in the Nancy Guthrie case as SWAT vehicles were seen leaving from the Pima County Sheriff’s parking lot. The clip was shared by Fox News and quickly went viral, as the search for the 84-year-old continues.

As per reports, deputies were seen loading shields and other tactical gear before they departed. Bomb squad and command center vehicles were also seen moving out, a Fox News reporter said on X.

While SWAT's exact reason for movement is not known, they are usually called to resolve high-risk and complex situations that might go beyond the expertise of general law enforcement personnel. Among incidents SWAT handles are hostage situations.

TMZ reported earlier today that authorities believe the abductor is from the Tucson area. Sources involved in the probe told the publication that the operating theory was the ransom notes were written by the kidnapper and provided clues to law enforcement as to where that individual lives.

Notably, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have thus far not named any suspect or persons of interest in the matter.

Amid this, one person on X claimed “Teams sent to Annie’s neighborhood could be a distraction to keep media away from wherever SWAT is going.” Others expressed hope that this might mean the case was close to being solved and Guthrie might be found.

Investigators have stressed that time is of the essence in this case as Guthrie would not do well without her daily medication, which was left behind in the house. Reports suggest Guthrie has high blood pressure, cardiac issues, and uses a pacemaker.