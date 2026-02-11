Nancy Guthrie's neighbor in focus after suspect's video footage released; 'adult son with lengthy criminal history'

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor has come under scrutiny online after a person alleged that the individual's son reportedly had a lengthy criminal history. Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson. (REUTERS)

The claims about Guthrie's neighbor was made by a social media user on a Facebook page dedicated to discussing updates on the case. It came after footage was released by the FBI in the kidnapping case. While the post has drawn some attention, it did not provide much details to back up the claims. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.

What are the claims made about the neighbor? The person commented on a page titled Missing Nancy Guthrie Discussion And Updates. “The man I am looking at has a mustache and beard. Need to verify if he is currently incarcerated or out on bail. I can send my info to anyone local to verify quickly,” the anonymous participant wrote.

“I put in a tip to the FBI but I’m not sure I did it correctly. I found a neighbor with a son who has a lengthy criminal history. It appears the son is staying with his mother. The kidnapping and assault convictions are what alarmed me,” they added.

The post went on to say that the individual's name was not being added to protect their identity, in case they had nothing to do with the case. The anonymous participant then shared more details about this individual.

“He is 43 years old and lives with his 77 year old mother a few doors down. He has a lot more showing for his criminal history. I pray they’ve already looked at him but this guy appears to be violent and lives close by,” the person added.

They listed his alleged criminal history as well.

This post went viral and was shared on other social media platforms as well, garnering a host of reactions on Elon Musk-owned X. “WHY HAVENT THEY LOOKED IN TO HIM????,” one person asked.