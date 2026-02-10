Pima County SD under fire as Nancy Guthrie case takes big turn; Savannah's mom wasn't expected at church on fateful day
The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is ongoing, with family sources refuting initial claims about her attending church.
The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has entered a critical phase after a family source pushed back on early reports about how she was first discovered missing, adding to growing public attention to the investigation.
According to Fox News, Nancy Guthrie — the mother of longtime TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie — was not scheduled to attend an in-person church service in Tucson on the morning of Feb 1, despite initial reports suggesting otherwise.
The source said the inaccurate detail has led to confusion about the timeline surrounding when concern was first raised.
Long-standing Sunday routine
The family source told Fox News that for several years, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nancy Guthrie and a small circle of close friends followed a consistent Sunday routine that did not involve going to church in person. Instead, they regularly gathered at one another’s homes to watch a church service livestreamed from New York.
The service originated from a New York church attended by Savannah Guthrie, the source said.
Also Read: Savannah Guthrie's miscarriage and two rounds of IVF: ‘My mom got me through…’
On the morning Nancy disappeared, she was expected to arrive at a friend’s home to watch the livestream, as she had done many times before. When she failed to show up, members of the group became concerned.
Family alerted after she didn’t arrive
According to the source, one of the friends contacted Nancy’s daughter Annie after repeated attempts to reach Nancy were unsuccessful.
The source emphasized that Nancy was never expected at a Tucson church service, and said the incorrect reporting has fueled misunderstandings about how and when she was first reported missing.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department faces backlash
Authorities cite “new leads”
Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said it is pursuing what it described as “new leads” in the case, while confirming that investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
Also Read: Did Nancy Guthrie have a dog? What to know as search for 84-year-old enters second week
“The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains active and ongoing,” a PCSD spokesperson told Fox News on Monday local time, adding that investigators need time and space to do their work.
Officials said there are no press briefings scheduled unless a significant development occurs.
Ransom note deadline passes
Savannah Guthrie made an emotional public plea for help, calling the situation an “hour of desperation” as authorities investigated an alleged ransom note tied to her mother’s disappearance.
Law enforcement has not publicly authenticated the note, and the final deadline referenced in it passed Monday night without proof of life.
PCSD confirmed an active law enforcement presence remains at Guthrie residences as investigators continue reviewing thousands of tips.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More