Pima County SD under fire as Nancy Guthrie case takes big turn; Savannah's mom wasn't expected at church on fateful day

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has entered a critical phase after a family source pushed back on early reports about how she was first discovered missing, adding to growing public attention to the investigation. Two Pima County Sheriff's Office deputies stand outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 8, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Fox News, Nancy Guthrie — the mother of longtime TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie — was not scheduled to attend an in-person church service in Tucson on the morning of Feb 1, despite initial reports suggesting otherwise.

The source said the inaccurate detail has led to confusion about the timeline surrounding when concern was first raised.

Long-standing Sunday routine The family source told Fox News that for several years, dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nancy Guthrie and a small circle of close friends followed a consistent Sunday routine that did not involve going to church in person. Instead, they regularly gathered at one another’s homes to watch a church service livestreamed from New York.

The service originated from a New York church attended by Savannah Guthrie, the source said.

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie's miscarriage and two rounds of IVF: ‘My mom got me through…’

On the morning Nancy disappeared, she was expected to arrive at a friend’s home to watch the livestream, as she had done many times before. When she failed to show up, members of the group became concerned.

Family alerted after she didn’t arrive According to the source, one of the friends contacted Nancy’s daughter Annie after repeated attempts to reach Nancy were unsuccessful.

The source emphasized that Nancy was never expected at a Tucson church service, and said the incorrect reporting has fueled misunderstandings about how and when she was first reported missing.