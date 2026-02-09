Savannah Guthrie's miscarriage and two rounds of IVF: ‘My mom got me through…’

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are actively looking for their mother, Nancy, after she was reported missing on January 31. The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) launched an urgent search for the 84 years old on February 1. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are searching for their missing mother, Nancy, who was reported missing on January 31. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Today co-host was brought up in Tucson, Arizona, by her parents, Charles and Nancy Guthrie. She was raised with her brother Camron and sister Annie.

As Savannah Guthrie's family has become the centre of attention amidst the search for her missing mom, the Today host once opened her about miscarriage and two rounds IVF, during an interview with Good Housekeeping, which was featured in an April 2022 cover story on motherhood alongside fellow TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb.

When Savannah Guthrie opened up about her miscarriage and IVF journey Following the arrival of their daughter Vale in 2014, Savannah and her spouse, Michael Feldman, faced the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the age of 41 and then underwent two cycles of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

At the age of 42, Savannah gave birth to Vale and has shared her concerns regarding the challenges of becoming a mother later in life.

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could (have a baby), because the years were getting on. It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely,” Savannah stated in the interview.

Savannah informed the magazine that she attributes her ability to manage infertility to her mother.

“My mom got me through the personal trials of my 30s,” she stated. “It was great to have her, because she was just always so certain. She’d say, 'Well, of course you’re going to have your family, Savannah!' It felt good.”

Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child in 2016 Savannah and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Charles "Charley" Max, in 2016.

"I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Guthrie stated to Health in 2019, as per People.

At that time, Guthrie mentioned that she and Feldman discussed it extensively before making the decision to proceed with IVF.

"I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was," Guthrie mentioned. "And we're so blessed. Going through what we did, it makes you realize that everything has to go just right to have a healthy baby. I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering, 'When's it gonna be my turn?' I know. And I understand."