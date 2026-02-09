Is Camron Guthrie married? Inside his personal life and bond with sister Savannah

Charles "Camron" Guthrie is the only son of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie who is still missing. Charles Camron Guthrie, son of Nancy Guthrie, who is missing, has made public appeals to the kidnappers. Nancy disappeared on January 31, with no suspects identified so far.

Camron Guthrie has made two public statements directed at the person or people responsible for his 84-year-old mother's abduction. Initially, he appeared in a brief joint video alongside his siblings, urging the kidnappers to provide "proof of life" and to reach out to the Guthrie family. Late, he recorded a separate video on his own, specifically addressing the abductors, which was shared on Savannah Guthrie's Instagram account.

Nancy went missing on January 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated during a news conference on February 5, 2026, that no suspects have been identified in connection with the case. The motive remains unclear. Authorities reported that three ransom notes demanding Bitcoin were sent to media outlets and are being taken seriously. The FBI is involved in the probe.

The decision regarding whether to pay the ransom or to make video statements lies with the Guthrie family, according to officials.

Also Read: Who are Savannah Guthrie's kids? Meet Today star's daughter Vale and son Charley