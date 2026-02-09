Is Camron Guthrie married? Inside his personal life and bond with sister Savannah
Camron Guthrie, the son of missing Nancy Guthrie, has urged kidnappers for proof of life.
Charles "Camron" Guthrie is the only son of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie who is still missing.
Camron Guthrie has made two public statements directed at the person or people responsible for his 84-year-old mother's abduction. Initially, he appeared in a brief joint video alongside his siblings, urging the kidnappers to provide "proof of life" and to reach out to the Guthrie family. Late, he recorded a separate video on his own, specifically addressing the abductors, which was shared on Savannah Guthrie's Instagram account.
Nancy went missing on January 31. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated during a news conference on February 5, 2026, that no suspects have been identified in connection with the case. The motive remains unclear. Authorities reported that three ransom notes demanding Bitcoin were sent to media outlets and are being taken seriously. The FBI is involved in the probe.
The decision regarding whether to pay the ransom or to make video statements lies with the Guthrie family, according to officials.
Who is Camron Guthrie? A look at his bond with Savannah
Camron Guthrie is a retired F-16 pilot, as stated in a post made by Savannah on her Instagram page in 2018. She shared a video featuring a plane and wrote, “Col. Charles Camron ‘ARLO’ Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend, and we were so honored to see his last flight.”
Hailing her brother's service and character, Savannah further said, “I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the ‘Green Mountain Boys’ – the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest. #applause.”
The Guthrie siblings, along with their mother, endured yet another tragedy together: the passing of their father, Charles Guthrie, who succumbed to a heart attack when Savannah was in her teenage years.
“When my dad died, our whole family just hung on to each other for dear life, because it was such a shock. We were just figuring out how to become a family of four when we had always been a family of five,” Savannah stated in 2017, as per 12 News.
Is Camron Guthrie married?
Amid the continuous media coverage regarding their family, there is a growing curiosity about Camron's life, particularly concerning his wife and family background.
Camron is often described as a private individual, seldom participating in interviews or making public appearances outside of family occasions. He has demonstrated his commitment during difficult periods, such as the recent family struggles, highlighting the strong connection among the Guthries.
Information regarding Camron Guthrie’s married life is not availble, as he places a high value on privacy. Public records and social media platforms do not disclose details about his personal life.
