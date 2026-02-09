Savannah Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie net worth: Who is richer? A comparison of their assets and properties

The missing case of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has sent shockwaves throughout the US. As uncertainty grows, a significant ransom demand has drawn unusual public interest regarding her family's financial situation. Nancy Guthrie's missing case draws attention to Savannah's fortune and the financial situation of her sister Annie, who works in the arts and education. (via REUTERS)

With February 9, 2026, marking the second deadline reportedly established by the alleged kidnappers of the 84-year-old, public interest has expanded beyond the well-documented affluence of Savannah and her spouse, Michael Feldman, to include her lesser-known sister, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, who live in Arizona. Here are the key details on Guthrie sisters' finances.

What is Savannah Guthrie's net worth? Savannah Guthrie has an estimated net worth of $40 million, attributed to her role as the long-time cohost of the NBC Today show, Newsweek reported.

It is believed that her salary from the Today show is in the seven-figure range, approximately $8 million. Savannah has been a consistent presence on the program, which even brought her back four days early from her maternity leave in 2017 due to a decline in ratings during her absence.

With her husband, Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie acquired two apartments in Tribeca, New York City, for around $3 million and $7 million respectively. Additionally, they purchased a property in upstate New York for $2.7 million.

Feldman's net worth is estimated to be around $5.75 million, according to Wallmine.

Savannah completed her high school education in Arizona before obtaining a journalism degree from the University of Arizona.

She began her career at the NBC affiliate KTVM in Butte, Montana, and later at KVOA in Tucson, before transitioning to WRC-TV in Washington.

Later, Savannah earned her Juris Doctor at Georgetown University and practiced in white-collar criminal defense prior to her role as a national trial correspondent for CourtTV. During this time, she reported on high-profile cases such as the Michael Jackson trial and the Martha Stewart case, ultimately leading to her prominence as a co-host on the Today show.

Before her reported disappearance on Saturday night, Nancy Guthrie was living alone in Tucson, near her another daughter Annie's home.

What is Annie Guthrie's net worth? Nancy Guthrie's eldest daughter, Annie, is a Tucson-based author, poet, and jeweler. She serves as the publicity and marketing director for Kore Press and instructs "oracular writing" at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. As a result, her professional focus lies in the arts and academia, rather than in lucrative media or corporate sectors. Thus, her financial status remains uncertain. She and Tommaso possess a residence in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, valued between USD 650,000 and USD 1 million. Furthermore, their lifestyle, which includes occasional visits to Tommaso's native Italy, indicates that they are financially secure but not wealthy.

Tommaso Cioni has been an educator in Tucson for many years. Reports indicate that he teaches sixth-grade science and AP biology at Basis Oro Valley School. According to his alleged LinkedIn profile, Tommaso has dedicated 15 years to this profession. However, due to their private nature, it is challenging to ascertain a specific income figure. Based on local salary estimates for teachers in the region, which typically range from USD 65,000 to USD 73,000 annually (Ref. Indeed), he maintains a modest, middle-class financial standing rather than substantial wealth.

Tommaso is a writer and musician, playing electric bass in a local band and contributing to literary platforms. However, these pursuits do not yield significant income. Reports suggest that his net worth may range from USD 900,000 to USD 1 million throughout his career, but there is no official verification.