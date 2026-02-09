Who are Savannah Guthrie's kids? Meet Today star's daughter Vale and son Charley

Savannah Guthrie and her family are currently making headlines due to the reported disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her residence located north of Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026. Savannah Guthrie has two kids -- Charley, born December 8, 2016, and Vale, born August 13, 2014 (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31, and officials have suggested that they suspect she was taken against her will from her residence.

The FBI is providing a reward of $50,000 for any information that may assist in locating Nancy Guthrie or in securing an arrest and conviction related to her abduction.

In the meantime, Savannah's career, spouse, and children have drawn public interest as the disappearance of her mother has cast doubt on the dynamics within her family. However, police have not identified or named any suspect in the case. Here's what we know about her kids Vale and Charley.

