Who are Savannah Guthrie's kids? Meet Today star's daughter Vale and son Charley
Savannah Guthrie's children, Vale and Charley, have garnered public interest amid their grandmother's disappearance.
Savannah Guthrie and her family are currently making headlines due to the reported disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her residence located north of Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31, and officials have suggested that they suspect she was taken against her will from her residence.
The FBI is providing a reward of $50,000 for any information that may assist in locating Nancy Guthrie or in securing an arrest and conviction related to her abduction.
In the meantime, Savannah's career, spouse, and children have drawn public interest as the disappearance of her mother has cast doubt on the dynamics within her family. However, police have not identified or named any suspect in the case. Here's what we know about her kids Vale and Charley.
Vale Guthrie Feldman
Vale Guthrie Feldman is the firstborn of Savannah Guthrie and her spouse, communications consultant Michael Feldman. Vale was born on August 13, 2014, and as of February 2026, she is 11 years old. She has shown a desire to pursue a career in acting and also enjoys playing tennis, practicing gymnastics, and creating artwork. Vale is an avid admirer of pop star Taylor Swift and even attended the Eras Tour alongside her mother. Demonstrating her enthusiasm, she joined her mom Savannah on stage during the Today show's Halloween celebration in 2023, dressed as Taylor.
Savannah affectionately refers to her daughter as "talented," which is evident from the artwork her mother frequently shares on social media. Savannah humorously mentioned that Vale once attempted to charge her USD 5 for a personalized family portrait. The young girl occasionally appears on the Today show, most recently interviewing her mother about her children's book, Mostly What God Does. She shares a close bond with her parents and often travels with them, including a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Savannah has referred to Vale as her "miracle" baby, as she was born when Savannah was 42.
Expressing her emotions as a new mother, Savannah shared with Hoda Kotb: "I feel so different. I just feel like life just started. Honestly, I can't get over the joy she [Vale] brings. It's just inexpressible."
Charles Max Guthrie Feldman
Charles Max Guthrie Feldman is the younger child and the only son of Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman. He was born on December 8, 2016. He is 9 years old as of February 2026. His name is a tribute to two family members: his late maternal grandfather, Charles Guthrie, and his paternal great-grandfather, Max.
While his legal name is Charles, he is mostly referred to by the nickname Charley. Savannah has expressed that she was "superstitious" about having a second child and "didn't want to jinx it" since she conceived him through IVF at the age of 44 after multiple attempts. Concerning the "super chill little dude," she shared with Health in May 2019: “I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child — I was 42 when I had [Vale]. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle.”
