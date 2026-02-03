How did Savannah Guthrie’s dad Charles die? His tragic death resurfaces as Nancy remains missing

While Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing after her disappearance from Arizona, there is considerable public interest regarding her father, Charles Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie's dad Charles died from a heart attack years ago. (REUTERS)

Guthrie’s father died tragically years before her mother’s disappearance.

Savannah has two siblings and she is the youngest of three children born to Nancy and Charles Guthrie, reported Page Six.

During a news conference, the Pima County sheriff stated that Nancy mysteriously disappeared from her residence after being last seen by her family on the evening of January 31, and authorities now consider the home to be a “crime scene.”

While the sheriff informed CBS News that he suspects Nancy was abducted, the motive behind such an act remains unclear, particularly regarding why anyone would wish to take Savannah’s mother.

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie to skip 2026 Winter Olympics? All on ‘worst phone call’ as mom Nancy remains missing

Savannah Guthrie’s father's cause of death Nancy Guthrie, at the age of 46, experienced the loss of her husband Charles, who died from a heart attack, according to Page Six. Her husband worked as a mining engineer. At the time of his death, Savannah was in her final year of high school.

In a podcast interview with Brooke Shields, Nancy revealed that Charles suffered his first heart attack when Savannah was 13 years old.

She shared with Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast that her father had an amazing, magnetic, joyous, charismatic, incredibly loving, warm, kind, and forbearing personality.

“There’s like an electricity in the air,” Savannah reminisced on the Making Space podcast in 2024. “And I can remember my mom coming toward me to try to hug me and tell me really fast, ‘Dad died.’”

Also Read: Blood found inside Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's home? All on signs of forced entry, $2,500 reward to find Nancy

Savannah Guthrie named her son after dad Savannah and her spouse chose to name their son after her father, whose passing she described as shocking, stating it shattered the “whole world apart.”

Savannah has two kids -- daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9 -- with husband Michael Feldman.