Nancy Guthrie missing: Who was the last person to see Savannah Guthrie's mother? All we know amid possible abduction

Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie is currently facing a challenging period in her personal life, as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has gone missing. She was last seen at her residence on January 31, 2026, after which a missing persons report was filed regarding Nancy. Authorities have disclosed that there is a possibility that Nancy may have been kidnapped or abducted. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been reported missing since January 31. Authorities, led by Sheriff Chris Nanos, are investigating a potential abduction. (X)

While the investigation is ongoing, officials have stated that Nancy was taken against her will while she was asleep. The sheriff provided new updates concerning the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Who last saw Nancy Guthrie? During an interview with Us Weekly, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos disclosed that it was Annie Guthrie, the elder sister of Savannah, who last saw Nancy. According to the sheriff, the family had their dinner between 9:30 and 9:45 pm, providing authorities with a starting point for their investigation.

The sheriff stated that Annie had the last interaction with her mother and did not voice any concerns regarding the missing person's behavior at that time. Additionally, Savannah did not express any health worries about her mother before her disappearance. The family remained unaware of Nancy's absence until 11 am the following day.

"Nancy’s family members weren’t alerted to her [missing] until about 11 in the morning, officials are investigating a timeline “anywhere from 9:30 p.m. to 11 [a.m.]. This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house. And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well,” Nanos stated.

Was Nancy Guthrie abducted? While there was no indication if Nancy might have been targeted due to her name, the sheriff remarked, “we can't dismiss that.”

Speaking to CBS, the sheriff said, “I believe she was abducted, yes. She didn't walk away from there. She didn't go willingly.”

He informed CBS that investigators would seek to ascertain whether Guthrie was being stalked or harassed.

The sheriff provided limited information regarding what he described as an ongoing “very active” investigation and encouraged the public to contact authorities with any relevant information.