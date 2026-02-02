Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie's mother's home a ‘crime scene’; possible foul play suspected

Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update on the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC 's 'TODAY' show host, Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since Saturday. Nancy Guthrie (R) and Savannah Guthrie (X)

Nanos confirmed that the Pima County home where Nancy Guthrie lived is now a crime scene and investigators are suspecting possible foul play in the missing case. Sheriff Nanos said that Nancy Guthrie did not walk out of the house on her own, adding that she is “of sound mind” and “as sharp as a tack.”

"We believe we do in fact have a crime scene,” Sheriff Nanos said in the presser on Monday afternoon. He explained that the reason why investigators believed the house is a crime scene is because of Nancy Guthrie's limited ability to move and some of the other evidence that were found in their home.

He actively sought the help of the community to find Savannah Guthrie's mother. “I need this community to step up and start giving us some calls,” he said.

Nancy Guthrie Missing: What We Know So Far In an earlier press conference on Sunday evening, Sheriff Chris Nanos had said that Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They believed that she did not leave the home on her own and her disappearance could be linked to a possible criminal case.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” he had said. Search parties with the Sheriff's department are actively engaged in looking for the 84-year-old. Drones and search dogs are also being used in the search, the Sheriff confirmed.

Savannah Guthrie Reacts To Mother Missing Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, issued a statement on Nancy Guthrie going missing. The statement was put out on “Today” show on Monday morning.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the statement read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy."